CIBC Online Banking ranked #1 by J.D. Power for Customer Satisfaction in Canada

TORONTO, June 9, 2022 /CNW/ - CIBC received the highest rank in overall customer satisfaction for online banking among Canada's Big Five banks according to the J.D. Power 2022 Canada Online Banking Satisfaction Study, a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics.

"Offering leading digital tools and services is critical to helping our clients achieve their ambitions," said Laura Dottori-Attanasio, Group Head, Personal and Business Banking, CIBC. "This recognition highlights our commitment to meeting the changing needs of our clients who want to access more services online and have greater access to value added tools to help them better understand their finances and make it easier to get everyday transactions done."

From February to April 2022, the 2022 J.D. Power Canada Online Banking Satisfaction Study measured overall satisfaction with online banking services based on 1) Navigation, 2) Speed, 3) Visual Appeal, and 4) Information/Content. CIBC's online banking service was a top performer in Navigation and Visual Appeal.

CIBC's online banking platform continues to see an increase in usage with digital transactions growing by 6.7 per cent year-over-year and with more than 93% of everyday transactions completed through digital channels.

CIBC continues to provide several digital tools and features to support clients' every day online banking experiences, including:

CIBC's new Interac e-Transfer® feature that allows clients to set up recurring or future-dated Interac e-Transfer payments;

CIBC's AI-based Virtual Assistant, which can help clients perform banking transactions and answer questions about everyday banking;

CIBC's Digital ID Verification, which offers fast, easy and secure onboarding for new CIBC clients through the CIBC website or mobile banking app; and,

CIBC's instant digital card replacement, available to most clients holding a CIBC personal or business credit cards which in the event their card is lost or stolen, allows clients to get immediate access to a replacement card which can be used with Apple Pay or Google Pay.

