TORONTO, June 5, 2025 /CNW/ - CIBC announced today that it has received the highest ranking in customer satisfaction for both Online Banking and Mobile Banking among Canada's Big Five banks according to the latest studies from J.D. Power, a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics.

"Delivering value and innovation that enables clients to bank when and how they want is a key focus for us, and we're proud to be recognized in the J.D. Power satisfaction studies," said Michael Clabby, Executive Vice-President, Digital Platforms and Client Engagement. "Being ranked number one is a testament to CIBC's commitment to providing exceptional digital banking experiences for its clients."

The J.D. Power 2025 Canada Digital Banking and Credit Card Satisfaction Studies measures overall satisfaction based on four key drivers: navigation, visual appeal, speed and availability of key information. CIBC excelled in all four categories for both its mobile banking app and online banking website, solidifying its position as a leader in the digital banking space.

"These results underscore our dedication to enhancing client satisfaction through continuous improvement and innovation across our digital platforms to help our clients achieve their ambitions," added Clabby.

