Inclusion in the DJSI demonstrates our commitment to a more sustainable and equitable future

TORONTO, Dec. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index (DJSI) for the 20th consecutive year for its responsible and sustainable business practices. The DJSI is a widely recognized industry standard for measuring companies based on economic, environmental and social criteria.

CIBC is ranked in the 90th percentile among banks globally and was included for corporate and risk governance, diversity, equity and inclusion practices and human capital management, and for our progress on climate initiatives, among other areas.

"We are proud to be recognized for our risk management and business practices as we continue to make progress addressing the environmental and social issues that matter to our clients, communities and stakeholders," said Kikelomo Lawal, Executive Vice-President and Chief Legal Officer, CIBC. "With our shared purpose of helping make ambitions real, we are using our resources to create positive change and contribute to a more secure, equitable and sustainable future."

CIBC's recent notable ESG initiatives include:

CIBC was named a 2025 Catalyst Award winner in recognition of the bank's ongoing commitment to advancing gender equity and demonstrating a strong commitment to promoting workplace inclusion.





Awarded Silver-level standing in the Partnership Accreditation in Indigenous Relations (PAIR) program, from the Canadian Council for Indigenous Business (CCIB), in recognition of our strong and ongoing working relationships that help create wealth for Indigenous businesses and communities.





In addition to our interim 2030 targets for oil and gas, and power generation portfolios, we set an interim 2030 net-zero target for our automotive manufacturing portfolio.





As part of CIBC's previously announced funding commitment in 2021, CIBC has advanced almost half of its $100 million commitment to funds investing in sectors including carbon technology, low carbon fuels, energy storage, and hydrogen.

CIBC's other recognitions include:

Named one of Canada's Top 100 Employers for the 13 th consecutive year.

Ranked #1 in Canada for gender equality by Equileap for the fourth consecutive year.

for gender equality by Equileap for the fourth consecutive year. Received the Indigenous Reconciliation Award and Innovation Award as part of the 2024 Employment Equity Achievement Awards (EEAA) organized by Canada's Minster of Labour and Seniors for the second year in a row.

More on CIBC's sustainability practices can be found in the 2023 Sustainability Report and 2023 Climate Report.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 14 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at https://www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/media-centre.html

