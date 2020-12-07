CIBC named to Dow Jones Sustainability Index - North America for 16th consecutive year

Bank recognized for leading in environmental and social disclosure practices

TORONTO, Dec. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) NYSE: CM) has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) North America for the 16th consecutive year, a recognition of the bank's approach to sustainable business practices. The DJSI includes companies based on economic, environmental and social criteria.

CIBC earned the maximum score of 100 in environmental and social reporting, reflecting the bank's continued focus on enhancing disclosure practices in sustainability. The bank was also recognized for gains in the categories of sustainable finance and materiality.

"We are pleased to be recognized for our commitment toward building a more sustainable future," said Kikelomo Lawal, Executive Vice-President and Chief Legal Officer, CIBC. "We continue to strengthen our disclosure practices to demonstrate the progress we are making on the environmental and social issues that matter to our clients, our team, and our communities."

CIBC's actions towards a sustainable future include:

In 2019, announced a target of mobilizing $150 billion in environmental and sustainable finance activities by 2027

in environmental and sustainable finance activities by 2027 Also in 2019, issued the climate-related disclosure report "Building a Sustainable Future," aligned with the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures

In 2020, issued a USD $500 million , five-year green bond to help finance new and existing green projects, assets, and businesses that mitigate the risks and effects of climate change. These include renewable energy, green buildings, clean transportation, natural resource conservation, biodiversity conservation, energy efficiency, and pollution prevention and control.

, five-year green bond to help finance new and existing green projects, assets, and businesses that mitigate the risks and effects of climate change. These include renewable energy, green buildings, clean transportation, natural resource conservation, biodiversity conservation, energy efficiency, and pollution prevention and control. Signatory to the UN Women's Empowerment Principles

2020 commitment to the BlackNorth Initiative to end anti-Black systemic racism as CIBC's President and CEO, Victor Dodig took on the role of co-Chair with this initiative

took on the role of co-Chair with this initiative In 2020, CIBC Asset Management committed to the Responsible Investment Association's investor statement on diversity and inclusion

Other industry recognitions for CIBC include:

FTSE4Good Index since its inception in 2001

Mediacorp Canada's Top 100 Employers and Best Diversity Employers

Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for inclusive leadership

Equileap Global Top 100 companies for gender equality

Imagine Caring Company

More on CIBC's sustainability practices can be found in the 2019 Sustainability Report.

