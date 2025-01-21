TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - CIBC is proud to be recognized as one of Canada's Top Employers for Young People by Mediacorp Canada Inc. for the 13th consecutive year. This award highlights employers that demonstrate exceptional commitment to supporting young professionals as they launch and grow their careers.

"Our team members bring energy, innovation, and purpose to everything they do, and we're committed to creating an environment where the next generation of talent thrives," said Sandy Sharman, Group Head of People, Culture and Brand at CIBC. "Through tailored programs and opportunities, we empower early-career professionals to achieve their ambitions, make an impact, and grow both personally and professionally."

CIBC's continued recognition reflects its ongoing investment in initiatives that help young professionals succeed, including:

Career Development: Tailored training, mentorship, and growth opportunities to help team members build skills and advance their careers.

Tailored training, mentorship, and growth opportunities to help team members build skills and advance their careers. Flexible Work Options: Modern, adaptable work arrangements that support work-life balance and flexibility.

Modern, adaptable work arrangements that support work-life balance and flexibility. Comprehensive Health and Wellness Benefits: Programs designed to prioritize well-being and help team members perform at their best.

Programs designed to prioritize well-being and help team members perform at their best. Community Involvement: Opportunities to contribute to causes that matter, empowering young professionals to give back and make a difference.

For more information about career opportunities at CIBC and how we support young professionals, please visit cibc.com/careers .

