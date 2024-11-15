TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - CIBC has been recognized as one of Canada's Top 100 Employers for 2025 by Mediacorp Canada Inc., marking 13 consecutive years for CIBC on this prestigious list. The annual competition assesses employers on key criteria, including workplace environment, employee benefits, skills development, and community engagement.

"Our team members bring our purpose-driven culture to life every day through their commitment to our clients and communities," said Sandy Sharman, Group Head, People, Culture and Brand at CIBC. "To support them in making a meaningful difference every day, we are focused on creating an environment where everyone, including CIBC team members, can achieve their ambitions."

The recognition reflects CIBC's continued investment in employee programs, including career development opportunities, flexible work arrangements, comprehensive health and wellness benefits, and community involvement initiatives.

CIBC's listing among Canada's Top 100 Employers follows other related recognition this year, which include:

Ranked #1 in Canada for gender equality by Equileap for fourth consecutive year

for gender equality by Equileap for fourth consecutive year Named one of the World's Best Companies for Women by Forbes in 2024

Awarded PAIR Silver certification from the Canadian Council for Indigenous Business

Received the Indigenous Reconciliation Award and Innovation Award from Canadian federal Labour Program for the second year in a row

Ranked #1 on Investment Executive Report Card on Banks 2024

