TORONTO, April 22, 2025 /CNW/ - CIBC has been recognized as one of Canada's Greenest Employers by MediaCorp Canada Inc. for the fourth consecutive year. This award highlights organizations that demonstrate leadership in reducing environmental impact, integrating responsible business practices, supporting clients in their transition to a low carbon economy, and engaging employees in environmental initiatives.

"This award reflects our ongoing efforts in supporting sustainable initiatives that contribute to positive change for our team, clients, and communities," said Kikelomo Lawal, Executive Vice-President, Chief Legal Officer and Chair of the Senior Executive ESG Council, CIBC. "We are honoured to receive this recognition and guided by our purpose, remain focused on enabling a more prosperous future."

CIBC's key investments towards sustainability include:

Hosting the inaugural CIBC Electrification Summit and the second annual CIBC Carbon Summit to facilitate critical discussions with stakeholders about the energy transition.

As of 2024, we have achieved a cumulative reduction of 31.4% in absolute Scope 1 and 2 operational GHG emissions against our target of 30% by 2028 for our operations in Canada and US. 1

and US. Mobilizing $42.5 billion in 2024 to achieve cumulative progress of $199.8 billion toward our goal of $300 billion in sustainable finance by 2030 to help clients achieve their green, social, and decarbonization objectives. 2

in 2024 to achieve cumulative progress of toward our goal of in sustainable finance by 2030 to help clients achieve their green, social, and decarbonization objectives. Recognized by Global Finance's Sustainable Finance Awards in 2025 for Best Sustainable Finance Bank in Canada , Best Bank for Green Bonds in North America , and Best Bank for Sustaining Communities in North America.

1 All Scope 1 and 2 emissions are calculated and disclosed using the following reporting standard: World Resources Institute (WRI)/World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD), The Greenhouse Gas Protocol: A Corporate Accounting and Reporting Standard (Revised Edition) March 2004. The reduction in absolute Scope 1 and 2emissions (location-based) is before the application of Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs). The 2024 reporting period for Scope 1 and 2 emissions is from August 1, 2023 – July 31, 2024.

2 Refer to CIBC's Sustainable Finance Methodology for details on eligible green, decarbonization, and social activities and corresponding eligibility criteria, business products, and measurement methodology used for the classification of a transaction as sustainable finance.

