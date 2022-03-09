TORONTO, March 9, 2022 /CNW/ - For the 12th consecutive year, CIBC has been named one of Canada's Best Diversity Employers by MediaCorp Canada following its annual assessment of inclusive workplaces.

"This recognition highlights that inclusion is the cornerstone of our bank's culture," said Sandy Sharman, Group Head of People, Culture and Brand at CIBC. "Attracting and retaining talent with differing ideas and insights helps us better serve our clients and communities, support our team members and live our purpose by making ambitions a reality."

CIBC's efforts to foster an inclusive environment in the workplace and community include:

Making inclusion a priority from the top down. CIBC's President and Chief Executive Officer chairs the CIBC Inclusion and Diversity Leadership Council which oversees the implementation of the bank's global inclusion strategy.

Embedding equitable talent management into our bank's approach to human capital to create conditions where everyone can achieve their full potential and creating short and long term goals to close any gaps.

Building our team's capabilities to practice intentional inclusion through tailor-made solutions that disrupt bias in action.

Hosting annual listening exercises with CIBC's ten People Networks that engage and connect over 25,000 members who participate in networking, education and career development opportunities to understand barriers faced by segments of our employee population.

Launching the Black Entrepreneur Program aimed at helping members of the Black community start and grow their businesses through financial and educational support.

In 2021, launching a Reconciliation Framework to support economic prosperity for Indigenous peoples in Canada .

. Investing nearly $8 million in 2021 to support community organizations that promote access to opportunities for the next generation of leaders and changemakers.

Other notable awards and recognition include:

Ranked #1 in Canada and 40th globally for gender equality on Equileap's 2021 Gender Equality Global Report & Ranking.

and 40th globally for gender equality on Equileap's 2021 Gender Equality Global Report & Ranking. Included in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for seven consecutive years.

Recognized as one of Canada's Top 100 Employers and Canada's Top 100 Employers for Young People for ten consecutive years.

Top 100 Employers and Top 100 Employers for Young People for ten consecutive years. Named to the Globe and Mail's 2021 Women Lead Here benchmark for executive gender diversity.

