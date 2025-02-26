Latest recognition also includes awards in sustainable finance and green bonds

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - CIBC has been recognized by Global Finance for the third consecutive year as the Best Investment Bank in Canada, and for its leadership in working with clients to support their environmental and social sustainability goals at the Global Finance World's Best Investment Bank and Sustainable Finance Awards for 2025, including:

Best Investment Bank in Canada

Best Sustainable Finance Bank in Canada

Best Bank for Green Bonds, North America

Best Bank for Sustaining Communities, North America

"These achievements are a clear demonstration of CIBC's longstanding leadership and expertise in supporting our clients, while enabling a more sustainable future," said Christian Exshaw, Deputy Head, Capital Markets, CIBC. "As trusted advisors, this recognition underscores our continued commitment to helping our clients achieve their ambitions."

This follows CIBC's 2024 awards from Global Finance for Best Investment Bank in Canada and five awards in environmental and social sustainability financing. In addition, CIBC received the 2024 Financial Adviser (Americas) Award by Infrastructure Journal Global for its leading financial advisory expertise through transactions across the energy transition space.

The Global Finance Awards recognize leadership in environmental and social sustainability financing, and highlights leading institutions' expertise, advisory and innovation for capital markets clients. Activities in 2024 were considered for both awards.

