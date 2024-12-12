TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - CIBC today announced it has been named a 2025 Catalyst Award winner in recognition of the bank's ongoing commitment to advancing gender equity and inclusion at work. The Catalyst Award is a premier global recognition for organizations that demonstrate a strong commitment to promoting gender equity and workplace inclusion.

The award recognizes CIBC's Leading with Inclusion initiative which helped revolutionize the bank's approach to advancing opportunity by introducing a comprehensive governance framework emphasizing shared accountability for more inclusive outcomes.

"At CIBC, inclusion is a cornerstone of our bank. Building an inclusive culture that reflects the clients and communities we serve allows for unique perspectives, experiences, and drives innovative solutions," said Victor Dodig, President and CEO, CIBC. "Our entire CIBC team is honoured to receive the 2025 Catalyst Award, which is a testament to our bank's commitment to building an inclusive workplace and advancing opportunity across our industry."

By placing inclusion at the core of its human capital and business strategies, CIBC has made significant strides in creating a workplace that values each team member's uniqueness and promotes belonging.

Key Achievements:

As a result of the Leading with Inclusion initiative, CIBC has achieved several notable milestones:

Board of Directors: 43% of CIBC's Board are women and 15% of directors identify as people of colour, 8% as Indigenous peoples, and 8% as members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Women in Leadership: Women represent 50% of CIBC's C-Suite positions and global representation of women in board-approved executive roles rose to from 33% in 2019 to close to 40% in 2024. Additionally, representation of women of colour in these roles increased from 5% to 12%.

Gender Equality: Named the leading company in Canada for gender equality for the fourth consecutive year and one of the top 40 companies globally in Equileap's seventh annual Gender Equality Global Report & Ranking.

Access to Opportunity: In 2023, CIBC invested approximately $10.4 million in community organizations that support access to opportunities for the Black community, Indigenous peoples, and persons with disabilities.

Commitment to Reconciliation: In 2024, CIBC was awarded Silver certification in the Partnership Accreditation in Indigenous Relations (PAIR) program from the Canadian Council for Indigenous Business (CCIB), signaling to Indigenous communities, businesses and job-seekers that CIBC is committed to economic reconciliation and Indigenous prosperity.

CIBC has been a supporter of Catalyst since 2007 and Mr. Dodig was named as a 2017 Catalyst Canada Honours Company Leader Champion.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 14 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at https://www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/media-centre.html.

