CIBC Miracle Day Raises $6 Million for Children's Charities Worldwide on 35th Anniversary

During the day, CIBC employees unite with clients, special guests and partner charities, rallying together at events in several major cities including Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal, New York, Chicago, London and Hong Kong.

"We are thrilled to have raised $6 million to help transform the lives of children who need our support, thanks to the incredible support of our clients, our team, and our partners," said Harry Culham, Senior Executive Vice-President and Group Head, Capital Markets, and Chair of the CIBC Children's Foundation. "To have so many people come together to help brighten the lives of children and their families is so special, and truly encompasses the meaning of CIBC Miracle Day."

Since 1984, CIBC's annual employee-driven event has raised $106 million in Canada and $256 million globally, helping to transform the lives of children and communities worldwide.

"This day has always been, and will always be, about children in need across our communities," added Mr. Culham. "One person can make a difference, but all of us working together to help children makes an incredible difference. Being able to help them achieve their ambitions and put a smile on their faces is what it's all about."

Funds raised on CIBC Miracle Day are distributed throughout the year and have an instrumental impact while supporting non-profit organizations like Children's Aid Foundation of Canada, which helps children and youth in the child welfare system move from surviving to thriving and with support, empowers them to break the cycle of abuse and neglect they were born into – through no fault of their own.

"CIBC Miracle Day has helped us reach thousands of children across Canada with enriching activities and programs that help them thrive," says Valerie McMurtry, President and CEO of Children's Aid Foundation of Canada. "Because of this critical support, we're able to encourage better outcomes for at risk children and youth. Our programs and the funds that fuel them can translate into better performance in school, a broader support network and generally positive changes in kids' overall well-being."

As part of this year's CIBC Miracle Day, a giant thank you card featuring messages from children who have been helped by this annual event over its 35 year history was unveiled in Toronto.

CIBC in the community

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 10 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. United under the bank's community investment initiative One for Change, CIBC and its team are committed to coming together to support people and communities with the belief that giving is personal and comes from the heart. In 2018, CIBC and its team invested $80 million in community organizations across Canada and the U.S., through initiatives that include the Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure and CIBC Miracle Day. Learn more about community investment online or join the #OneforChange conversation on Twitter @CIBC and Facebook (www.facebook.com/CIBC) or follow on Instagram @CIBC.

Diana Spremo, Communications & Public Affairs, 416-780-7485 or diana.spremo@cibc.com.

