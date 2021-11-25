CIBC Mellon's highly engaged team wins two global awards at inaugural Asset Servicing Times Industry Celebration

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - CIBC Mellon earned two prestigious awards at the inaugural Asset Servicing Times Industry Excellence Awards, including the global "Client Service for Custody" award and "Americas Fund Administrator of the Year." Global enterprise parent BNY Mellon earned recognition as "Americas Custodian of the Year." CIBC Mellon continues to earn new and expanded client mandates as institutional investors and industry stakeholders recognize the company for its client services, resiliency and operational execution. The results were announced on November 16, 2021.

"We are grateful to the Asset Servicing Times editorial team, publisher Black Knight Media, to the judging panel and most of all to our clients for their ongoing trust. Institutional investors know they can rely on CIBC Mellon for outstanding service, dependable execution and insights to help them navigate the complexities of the Canadian marketplace," said Richard Anton, Chief Operations Officer, CIBC Mellon.

"We are honoured to receive recognition in these prestigious awards for our outstanding client service experience, and we look forward to supporting our clients in 2022 and beyond," said Lloyd Sebastian, Vice President, Global Financial Institutions, CIBC Mellon.

"We are thrilled to present CIBC Mellon with the prestigious titles of "Americas Fund Administrator of the Year" and "Client Service for Custody." Congratulations from all of us at Asset Servicing Times and Black Knight Media," said Justin Lawson, Publisher, Black Knight Media. "The CIBC Mellon team has always been closely engaged with industry stakeholders, and they are an excellent ambassador for the Canadian marketplace."

About The Asset Servicing Times Industry Excellence Awards 2021

The Asset Servicing Times Industry Excellence Awards 2021 are dedicated to supporting and recognizing talented and dedicated firms, individuals and departments across our industry. All of our award winners will form part of an exclusive group comprising some of the most influential names in the financial services market.

Asset Servicing Times is published by Black Knight Media, along with sister publications Securities Finance Times, Captive Insurance Times and others. For the AST Industry Excellence Awards, Black Knight Media retained the services of The Securities Services Advisory Group (TSSAG) for independent review and judging of nomination submissions. TSSAG is a forum for independent thought leadership and engagement across the securities services and post trade industry — drawing on a deep network of specialist firms with rich industry experience and global reach.

About CIBC Mellon

CIBC Mellon is dedicated to helping Canadian institutional investors and international institutional investors into Canada service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Founded in 1996, CIBC Mellon is 50-50 jointly owned by The Bank of New York Mellon (BNY Mellon) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC). CIBC Mellon delivers informed investment services for investment funds, pension plans, insurance companies, banks, foundations, endowments, corporations, and global financial institutions whose clients invest in Canada. As at September 30, 2021, CIBC Mellon had more than C$2.5 trillion in assets under administration. CIBC Mellon is part of the BNY Mellon network, which as at September 30, 2021 had US$45.3 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration. CIBC Mellon is a licensed user of the CIBC trade-mark and certain BNY Mellon trade-marks, is the corporate brand of CIBC Mellon Global Securities Services Company and CIBC Mellon Trust Company, and may be used as a generic term to refer to either or both companies.

For more information, including CIBC Mellon's latest knowledge leadership on issues relevant to institutional investors active in Canada, visit www.cibcmellon.com.

Media Contact:

Alexandra DeCata, Corporate Communications, CIBC Mellon, 416-643 6126, [email protected]

