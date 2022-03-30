Forstrong Global taps into CIBC Mellon's asset servicing and digital capabilities accessing local insights and global scale

TORONTO, March 30, 2022 /CNW/ - CIBC Mellon today announced that Forstrong Global has selected CIBC Mellon and its global enterprise to provide asset servicing and digital solutions, including custody, accounting, recordkeeping, securities lending, financial statement preparation, investment data access and tax reporting. Established in 2001, Forstrong manages global investment portfolios to capitalize on macroeconomic, geopolitical and other world trends for some of Canada's largest financial institutions and individual investors.

"As a market leader in our space, we know the value of cutting-edge technology and the importance of client service, which is why we are pleased to entrust our investment operations to CIBC Mellon," said Tyler Mordy, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer, Forstrong Global. "Investors are looking for their funds to meet the highest standards for resilience, timeliness and conviction, and we are pleased to continue to build for our future growth by transitioning to the market leading platform and capabilities available to us via CIBC Mellon and its global enterprise."

"We are pleased to provide Forstrong Global access to our local insights, global scale, technology, services and solutions, and support their continued success in the Canadian ETF market," said Ash Tahbazian, Chief Client Officer, CIBC Mellon. "Forstrong has a strong history of constructing and managing balanced ETF portfolios, and we are proud to have earned their trust as an ETF services and investment operations provider. We look forward to supporting them as they advance their ETF franchise."

About Forstrong Global Asset Management

Founded in 2001, Forstrong offers sophisticated, active macro strategies that help financial professionals deliver safer, more predictable returns for their clients. Through challenging markets and economic environments, Forstrong's low drawdown, low volatility strategies have demonstrated their importance as an intelligent complement to traditional bottom-up and domestic-focused investment approaches.

https://forstrong.com/

About CIBC Mellon

CIBC Mellon is dedicated to helping Canadian institutional investors and international institutional investors into Canada service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Founded in 1996, CIBC Mellon is 50-50 jointly owned by The Bank of New York Mellon (BNY Mellon) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC). CIBC Mellon delivers informed investment services for investment funds, pension plans, insurance companies, banks, foundations, endowments, corporations, and global financial institutions whose clients invest in Canada. As at December 31, 2021, CIBC Mellon had more than C$2.6 trillion in assets under administration. CIBC Mellon is part of the BNY Mellon network, which as at December 31, 2021 had US$46.7 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration. CIBC Mellon is a licensed user of the CIBC trade-mark and certain BNY Mellon trade-marks, is the corporate brand of CIBC Mellon Global Securities Services Company and CIBC Mellon Trust Company, and may be used as a generic term to refer to either or both companies.

For more information, including CIBC Mellon's latest knowledge leadership on issues relevant to institutional investors active in Canada, visit www.cibcmellon.com.

Media Contact for CIBC Mellon:

Alexandra DeCata, Corporate Communications, CIBC Mellon, 416 643 6126, [email protected]

Media Contact for Forstrong:

Francis D'Andrade, SVP Sales & Marketing, Forstrong Global, 647 272 7513, [email protected]

