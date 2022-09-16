CIBC Mellon Selected to Provide Asset Servicing for the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - CIBC Mellon today announced that it has been chosen to provide asset servicing solutions, including custody, institutional accounting, unitization services, foreign exchange processing and settlement services, and investment information data access via the NEXEN® platform to the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation (PMCF). The PMCF enables Future Care Now by raising funds that accelerate cancer research, education, and clinical care benefitting patients at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, across Canada, and around the world.

"One of our key focus areas is to deliver operational efficiency by optimizing the use of our resources in our fundraising efforts," said John Anzin, Vice President, Finance, Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation. "Having CIBC Mellon as a provider, with their industry knowledge, their scalable and proven platforms, coupled with their experienced client services teams, allows us to focus on our core competencies, continue to deliver on our core mission and strengthen the impact of donor funds. From the start, the CIBC Mellon team demonstrated a commitment to understanding our unique operating requirements."

"We are pleased to welcome the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation as a client and look forward to supporting their investment operational and custodial needs," said Darlene Claes-Mckinnon, Executive Director, Relationship Management, CIBC Mellon and co-head of the company's asset owner segment. "Canadian asset owners and not-for-profit organizations are under increasing pressure to deliver stronger outcomes for stakeholders as they work to deliver on their core mission, achieve their goals, increase transparency and demonstrate effectiveness. We look forward to supporting PMCF's data optimization and to putting our scalable technology in place to empower and streamline their investment operations."

About Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation

Located in Toronto, Ontario, Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation was established in 1982. Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation is considered a world leader in the areas of cancer, stem cell research, image-guided therapeutics, and patient survivorship program development.

About CIBC Mellon

CIBC Mellon is dedicated to helping Canadian institutional investors and international institutional investors into Canada service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Founded in 1996, CIBC Mellon is 50-50 jointly owned by The Bank of New York Mellon (BNY Mellon) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC). CIBC Mellon delivers informed investment services for investment funds, pension plans, insurance companies, banks, foundations, endowments, corporations, and global financial institutions whose clients invest in Canada. As at June 30, 2022, CIBC Mellon had more than C$2.3 trillion in assets under administration. CIBC Mellon is part of the BNY Mellon network, which as at June 30, 2022, had US$43 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration. CIBC Mellon is a licensed user of the CIBC trade-mark and certain BNY Mellon trade-marks, is the corporate brand of CIBC Mellon Global Securities Services Company and CIBC Mellon Trust Company, and may be used as a generic term to refer to either or both companies.

For more information, including CIBC Mellon's latest knowledge leadership on issues relevant to institutional investors active in Canada, visit www.cibcmellon.com.

Media Contact for Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation:

Melanie Johnston, Chief Marketing Officer, Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation, [email protected]

Media Contact for CIBC Mellon:

Alexandra DeCata, Corporate Communications, [email protected], 416-643-6126

SOURCE CIBC Mellon

For further information: Media Contact for Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation: Melanie Johnston, Chief Marketing Officer, Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation, [email protected]; Media Contact for CIBC Mellon: Alexandra DeCata, Corporate Communications, [email protected], 416-643-6126