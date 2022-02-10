TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - CIBC Mellon today announced that it has earned the DALBAR 2021 Telephone Service Seal of Excellence for industry-leading telephone support to financial professionals. CIBC Mellon's call centre team provides services to investment advisors, investors and pension plan members of financial institutions who have entrusted their operations to CIBC Mellon.

DALBAR provides CIBC Mellon with independent third-party review and benchmarking of the call centre experience, helping provide additional assurance to CIBC Mellon's clients that services entrusted to CIBC Mellon are conducted at the highest standards and with an eye to continuous improvement. The 2021 Telephone Service Seal of Excellence from DALBAR was awarded based on CIBC Mellon's performance relative to contact centres across North America.

"CIBC Mellon's dedication to deliver an outstanding client experience is evident amidst their team's extraordinary rankings and exceptional attitude," said Michelle Slute, Vice President, Research, DALBAR. "While 2021 remained a challenging year with ongoing COVID-19 stresses, CIBC Mellon's team provided an excellent experience, resolving needs and providing value added support. It's worth highlighting that our reviewers found that callers into CIBC Mellon almost universally ended their calls much happier than when they started."

"We are thrilled to earn this prestigious award for the exceptional service experience we provide on behalf of our clients," said Amanda Coones, Vice President, Investor and Plan Member Services, CIBC Mellon. "We are particularly proud to have earned this distinction after implementing technology in May 2020 that enabled our call centre team to operate safely amid the pandemic by working entirely remotely. CIBC Mellon recently announced a number of Future Ways of Work options that are industry leading in terms of their creativity and flexibility. The high standards of service required to earn this award reconfirms our commitment to work life balance and flexibility for our organization."

"I am so proud of our team and their tremendous engagement. This award demonstrates that we can improve individual and team performance, and surpass client expectations for service delivery, even while our teams are remote," said Jim Whitaker, Director, Call Centre, CIBC Mellon.

About DALBAR

DALBAR, Inc. is the financial community's leading independent expert for evaluating, auditing and rating business practices, customer performance, product quality and service. Launched in 1976, DALBAR has earned the recognition for consistent and unbiased evaluations.

A DALBAR Customer Experience award is the highest achievement within the financial services industry. It is based on industry-leading criteria obtained from decades of research in the financial services industry. In an ongoing analysis of customer experiences, DALBAR uses proprietary measurement testing that has been developed over time and continues to evolve based on changes in technology, regulations and customer needs and preferences.

About CIBC Mellon

CIBC Mellon is dedicated to helping Canadian institutional investors and international institutional investors into Canada service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Founded in 1996, CIBC Mellon is 50-50 jointly owned by The Bank of New York Mellon (BNY Mellon) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC). CIBC Mellon delivers informed investment services for investment funds, pension plans, insurance companies, banks, foundations, endowments, corporations, and global financial institutions whose clients invest in Canada. As at December 31, 2021, CIBC Mellon had more than C$2.6 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration. CIBC Mellon is part of the BNY Mellon network, which as at December 31, 2021 had US$46.7 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration. CIBC Mellon is a licensed user of the CIBC trade-mark and certain BNY Mellon trade-marks, is the corporate brand of CIBC Mellon Global Securities Services Company and CIBC Mellon Trust Company, and may be used as a generic term to refer to either or both companies. www.cibcmellon.com

For more information, including CIBC Mellon's latest knowledge leadership on issues relevant to institutional investors active in Canada, visit www.cibcmellon.com.

SOURCE CIBC Mellon

For further information: Media Contact for CIBC Mellon: Alexandra DeCata, Corporate Communications, CIBC Mellon, 416-643-6126, [email protected]; Media Contact for DALBAR: Jamie Josephs, Head of Corporate Communications, DALBAR, Inc., 617-624-7159, [email protected]