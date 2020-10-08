"CIBC Mellon accounted for over half of the responses received this year, thereby significantly influencing the Canadian market average. Even so, the custodian managed to exceed that average in almost all categories," said Richard Schwartz, Director of Surveys and Research, Global Custodian.

"Global institutional investors continue to turn to CIBC Mellon for our employees' outstanding service, Canadian market insights and dependable execution as they navigate the complexities of the Canadian marketplace," said Richard Anton, Chief Operations Officer, CIBC Mellon. "We are honoured to be recognized once again this year in the Global Custodian survey as the top asset servicing provider in Canada, reflecting the high quality of local service we provide to our clients as a leading sub-custodian."

About Global Custodian magazine and the Agent Banks in Major Markets survey

Global Custodian's Agent Banks in Major Markets survey is now in its 31st year. The survey was conducted from June through September 2020 and it measured performance and satisfaction levels across 11 service areas: Account Management, Asset Safety, Asset Servicing, Cash Management and FX, Client Service, Liquidity Management, Pricing, Regulation and Compliance, Relationship Management, Risk Management, and Technology.

Founded in 1989, the original focus of Global Custodian magazine was on securities processing operations: articles that explore how shares trade and settle and are held. Its editorial scope has since expanded to include fund administration, securities lending and financing, prime brokerage and the infrastructure of the global securities industry (CSDs, ICSDs, payments systems and other industry bodies and initiatives). The editorial content of the magazine is now also supported by industry-standard surveys that address how the performance of custodian banks, fund administrators, prime brokers and tri-party securities financing providers compare with each other and within individual markets.

Visit www.globalcustodian.com to learn more.

About CIBC Mellon

CIBC Mellon is dedicated to helping Canadian institutional investors and international institutional investors into Canada service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Founded in 1996, CIBC Mellon is 50-50 jointly owned by The Bank of New York Mellon (BNY Mellon) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC). CIBC Mellon delivers informed investment services for investment funds, pension plans, insurance companies, banks, foundations, endowments, corporations, and global financial institutions whose clients invest in Canada. As at June 30, 2020, CIBC Mellon had more than C$2 trillion in assets under administration. CIBC Mellon is part of the BNY Mellon network, which as at June 30, 2020 had US$37.3 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration. CIBC Mellon is a licensed user of the CIBC trade-mark and certain BNY Mellon trade-marks, is the corporate brand of CIBC Mellon Global Securities Services Company and CIBC Mellon Trust Company, and may be used as a generic term to refer to either or both companies.

For more information, including CIBC Mellon's latest knowledge leadership on issues relevant to institutional investors active in Canada, visit www.cibcmellon.com.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Israel, Corporate Communications, CIBC Mellon, 416-643-6538, [email protected]

