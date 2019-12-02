CIBC Mellon names Ash Tahbazian Chief Relationship and Revenue Officer, leading relationship management and relationship development

Mr. Tahbazian has more than 25 years of asset servicing experience. He most recently served as senior vice president, head of U.S. asset owner relationship management at State Street. At that company, he held senior leadership positions in fund administration, investment analytics, risk and compliance, information delivery and product management, and also provided leadership as President and CEO of State Street Fund Services.

"Ash brings deep insights into the challenges and opportunities facing some of the world's most sophisticated institutional investors, as well as a proven track record of delivering client service leadership and strategic growth," said Steve Wolff, Chief Executive Officer, CIBC Mellon. "Ash's experience and strategic perspective will bring tremendous value to our current and future clients. This appointment positions CIBC Mellon well to further extend our leadership position in Canadian asset servicing."

"CIBC Mellon is an outstanding company, with a client-focused service culture, exciting momentum and the power of two leading global financial institutions behind it," said Ash Tahbazian, newly-appointed Chief Relationship and Revenue Officer, CIBC Mellon. "I am looking forward to working collaboratively with the company's clients, prospects and my new colleagues, to drive further growth and continuous improvement over the years ahead."

Ash's appointment follows two recent organizational changes at CIBC Mellon. Shane Kuros has been appointed Head of Financial Institutional Sales in the Americas for BNY Mellon. Jeffrey Alexander will remain with CIBC Mellon over an interim period to support a smooth transition of relationship management leadership, after which he will depart CIBC Mellon to pursue new opportunities.

About CIBC Mellon

CIBC Mellon is dedicated to helping Canadian institutional investors and international institutional investors into Canada service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Founded in 1996, CIBC Mellon is 50-50 jointly owned by The Bank of New York Mellon (BNY Mellon) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC). CIBC Mellon delivers informed investment services for investment funds, pension plans, insurance companies, banks, foundations, endowments, corporations, and global financial institutions whose clients invest in Canada. As at September 30, 2019, CIBC Mellon had more than C$2 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration. CIBC Mellon is part of the BNY Mellon network, which as at September 30, 2019 had US$35.8 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration. CIBC Mellon is a licensed user of the CIBC trade-mark and certain BNY Mellon trade-marks, is the corporate brand of CIBC Mellon Global Securities Services Company and CIBC Mellon Trust Company, and may be used as a generic term to refer to either or both companies. www.cibcmellon.com

Brent Merriman, Corporate Communications, CIBC Mellon, 416-643-5065, brent.merriman@cibcmellon.com

