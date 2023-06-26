TORONTO, June 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, CIBC Mellon announced that it has been named "Best ETF Custodian in Canada," and subsequently won the title for "Best ETF Platform in Canada" according to the ETF Express Canadian Awards 2023.

"The Canadian ETF industry continues to prove its adaptability in changing market conditions, with new launches focusing on active management and record trading volume, ETFs continue to accelerate in popularity in Canada and around the world," said Ronald C. Landry, Head of Product and Canadian ETF Services, CIBC Mellon. "We are honored to receive the title of "Best ETF Custodian in Canada" from the ETF Express Canadian Awards, and be recognized for the "Best ETF Platform in Canada."

"I am very pleased to see Canadian institutions so well represented among the winners in our inaugural ETF Express Canadian ETF awards," said Beverly Chandler, Managing Editor, ETF Express. "Many congratulations to all the winners and to CIBC Mellon as Best ETF Custodian in Canada and Best ETF Platform."

About ETF Express

ETF Express is one of the oldest publications focused on the flourishing global ETF industry. Launched in the UK in 2006, ETF Express is a daily, live, digital service, bringing you news, features, interviews and analysis in real time on this vibrant industry.

About CIBC Mellon

CIBC Mellon is dedicated to helping Canadian institutional investors and international institutional investors into Canada service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Founded in 1996, CIBC Mellon is 50-50 jointly owned by The Bank of New York Mellon (BNY Mellon) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC). CIBC Mellon delivers informed investment services for investment funds, pension plans, insurance companies, banks, foundations, endowments, corporations, and global financial institutions whose clients invest in Canada. As at March 31, 2023, CIBC Mellon had more than C$2.5 trillion in assets under administration. CIBC Mellon is part of the BNY Mellon network, which as at March 31, 2023, had US$46.6 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration. CIBC Mellon is a licensed user of the CIBC trade-mark and certain BNY Mellon trade-marks, is the corporate brand of CIBC Mellon Global Securities Services Company and CIBC Mellon Trust Company, and may be used as a generic term to refer to either or both companies.

For more information, including CIBC Mellon's latest knowledge leadership on issues relevant to institutional investors active in Canada, visit www.cibcmellon.com.

