CIBC Mellon continues to serve Canadian institutions and global investors into Canada in close collaboration with parent companies BNY Mellon and CIBC

TORONTO, July 15 2021 /CNW/ - CIBC Mellon is proud to celebrate its 25th anniversary of delivering asset servicing in the Canadian marketplace. Founded in 1996, CIBC Mellon is 50-50 jointly owned by The Bank of New York Mellon (BNY Mellon) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC). CIBC Mellon's investment servicing solutions for institutions and corporations are provided in close collaboration with its parent companies, enabling clients to access an array of powerful solutions from our global enterprise. For a quarter century, the engaged team at CIBC Mellon has worked to enable and empower clients, support the smooth operation of Canada's financial markets, and to do business at the highest standards.

"25 years ago I helped establish the CIBC Mellon joint venture based on a core idea that remains true to this day: local expertise, global capability. We are proud to celebrate CIBC Mellon's 25th anniversary, and pleased to continue our joint efforts to help clients advance their offerings by leveraging the powerful investment operations, data solutions and market access available to via our global enterprise in Canada," said James Slater, Global Head of Client Coverage, BNY Mellon Asset Servicing and Digital, and member of CIBC Mellon's Boards of Directors.

"The Canadian market is one of the world's most sophisticated and complex arenas, with a rapidly growing innovation landscape, robust technology and forward-looking institutional investors. It is a testament to the exceptional team at CIBC Mellon that they have continued to bring powerful solutions forward in keeping with clients' evolving needs. The themes that have driven success for CIBC Mellon and its clients for 25 years include a strong commitment to client service, resiliency, innovation, governance and technology. Congratulations to the CIBC Mellon team," said Charlena Gaulin, Senior Vice-President, Client Operations, Infrastructure, Technology, Infrastructure and Innovation, CIBC and member of CIBC Mellon Boards of Directors.

"In a world where joint-ventures are typically short-term business collaborations, CIBC Mellon stands as a 25-year success story that evidences that 50-50 cross-border joint ventures can not only persist, but drive long-term success for clients. CIBC Mellon has grown from $100 million in assets under administration amid a crowded Canadian field to assume, lift-out and out-compete an array of custodians to become a market leader with more than C$2.4 trillion of assets under administration. The core thesis - local Canadian expertise, combined with global technology and capabilities – remains a winning offering for the clients who continue to entrust us with their investment and pension operations. I want to thank and recognize our engaged team of 1,700 employees – along with our many supportive colleagues across CIBC and BNY Mellon – for everything you continue to do to drive success for our clients," said Steven Wolff, Chief Executive Officer, CIBC Mellon.

CIBC Mellon is a Canadian company exclusively focused on the investment servicing needs of Canadian institutional investors and international institutional investors into Canada. Founded in 1996, CIBC Mellon is 50-50 jointly owned by The Bank of New York Mellon (BNY Mellon) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC). CIBC Mellon's investment servicing solutions for institutions and corporations are provided in close collaboration with our parent companies, and include custody, multicurrency accounting, fund administration, recordkeeping, pension services, exchange-traded fund services, securities lending services, foreign exchange processing and settlement, and treasury services. As at June 30, 2021, CIBC Mellon had more than C$2.4 trillion of assets under administration on behalf of banks, pension funds, investment funds, corporations, governments, insurance companies, foreign insurance trusts, foundations and global financial institutions whose clients invest in Canada. CIBC Mellon is part of the BNY Mellon network, which as at June 30, 2021, had US$45.0 trillion in assets under custody and / or administration. CIBC Mellon is a licensed user of the CIBC trade-mark and certain BNY Mellon trade-marks, is the corporate brand of CIBC Mellon Global Securities Services Company and CIBC Mellon Trust Company, and may be used as a generic term to refer to either or both companies.

For more information, including CIBC Mellon's latest knowledge leadership on issues relevant to institutional investors active in Canada, visit www.cibcmellon.com.

