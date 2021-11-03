Company supports operational transformation, new mandates and expanded outsourcing from Quebec-based clients by adding additional francophone resources

MONTREAL, Nov. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - CIBC Mellon is proud to announce its expansion in the Province of Quebec to support growing regional client needs, to better access local talent, and to meet its clients' rising appetite for French language investment operations support. The Quebec expansion follows the company's expansions in Mississauga in 2016 and Winnipeg in 2019, as CIBC Mellon continues to grow with its clients.

CIBC Mellon has appointed Michael Graham to lead the provincial growth strategy. The first phase of the company's provincial growth expands our bilingual relationship management coverage team in Quebec with the additions of Millia DeQuartel as Relationship Executive and Mariem Zitoun as Service Director to the company's dedicated Quebec team. Marie-France Blais also joins CIBC Mellon as Relationship Executive, bringing more than 20 years of experience servicing Quebec-based institutional investors. The company plans to recruit additional bilingual professionals to meet current and future client needs and grow its team in the region.

The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted many Canadian institutional investors to revisit and advance their strategic approaches to outsourcing as they look to keep pace with rising challenges. An increasing array of Quebec-based investors are turning to CIBC Mellon for scale, resiliency, and efficiency as they future-proof their operations and refocus their internal teams on core strategic functions. CIBC Mellon's Quebec expansion provides further capacity to support the company's current and future clients.

CIBC Mellon leadership quotes:

"Quebec is home to some of the most innovative investment firms in the world, who continue to turn to CIBC Mellon for collaborative enablement as they modernize and transform their investment operations," said Michael Graham, newly-appointed Regional Lead for Quebec at CIBC Mellon. "We are investing in our team in Quebec because we see an opportunity to build with our clients and to access the innovative digital and financial talent in the region – as well as to meet the rising appetite for sophisticated francophone investment operations expertise to support clients across Canada in their preferred language."

"Our global enterprise in Canada continues to extend its market leadership by bringing clients a unique combination of global scale and technology together with on-the-ground local expertise – including in French," said Richard Anton, Chief Operations Officer, CIBC Mellon. "Home to an array of local organizations with strong growth trajectories, as well as a growing density of digital and technology talent, we see Quebec as a key strategic growth area for CIBC Mellon. We look forward to building in collaboration with our local clients."

Client quotes:

"We have long relied on CIBC Mellon's resiliency and execution as a critical provider for our investment operations. Their capabilities and insights have been significant as we transitioned our pension organization into an asset management entity that offers our proven investment approach to other asset owners. We share CIBC Mellon's view that great people drive great outcomes, and we welcome their growing presence in Quebec as we look to bring on new clients from across Canada and around the world." – Julie Pominville, Chief Operating Officer, Trans Canada Capital.

"As a leading centre for talent looking to build careers in the Montreal region, and as a CIBC Mellon asset servicing client, we welcome the company's growing presence as part of Montreal's dynamic financial and business community. With exceptional quality of life and world-class learning opportunities, we know Montreal will continue to attract both great people and great organizations who want to build for the future." – Marc Gauthier, CPA, CMA, University Treasurer and Chief Investment Officer, Concordia University.

Careers at CIBC Mellon

At CIBC Mellon, great people set our company apart, and we continue to grow with our clients' needs. CIBC Mellon is actively recruiting both seasoned professionals and future financial services leaders. As part of our future workforce strategy, visit www.cibcmellon.com/careers to learn more about life at CIBC Mellon – in Quebec and across Canada.

About CIBC Mellon

CIBC Mellon is a Canadian company exclusively focused on the investment servicing needs of Canadian institutional investors and international institutional investors into Canada. Founded in 1996, CIBC Mellon is 50-50 jointly owned by The Bank of New York Mellon (BNY Mellon) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC). CIBC Mellon's investment servicing solutions for institutions and corporations are provided in close collaboration with our parent companies, and include custody, multicurrency accounting, fund administration, recordkeeping, pension services, exchange-traded fund services, securities lending services, foreign exchange processing and settlement, and treasury services. As at September 30, 2021, CIBC Mellon had more than C$2.5 trillion of assets under administration on behalf of banks, pension funds, investment funds, corporations, governments, insurance companies, foreign insurance trusts, foundations and global financial institutions whose clients invest in Canada. CIBC Mellon is part of the BNY Mellon network, which as at September 30, 2021, had US$45.3 trillion in assets under custody and / or administration. CIBC Mellon is a licensed user of the CIBC trade-mark and certain BNY Mellon trade-marks, is the corporate brand of CIBC Mellon Global Securities Services Company and CIBC Mellon Trust Company, and may be used as a generic term to refer to either or both companies.

For more information, including CIBC Mellon's latest knowledge leadership on issues relevant to institutional investors active in Canada, visit www.cibcmellon.com

Media Contact:

Brent Merriman, Corporate Communications, 416-643-5065, [email protected]

SOURCE CIBC Mellon

