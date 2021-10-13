New business unit to work collaboratively with CIBC Indigenous Markets Unit as Canadian Indigenous Institutions grow assets and expand engagement with mainstream global and Canadian capital markets

VANCOUVER, BC, CALGARY, AB, WINNIPEG, MB, TORONTO, ON, MONTREAL, QC and HALIFAX, NS, Oct. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - CIBC Mellon today announced the formation of a new enterprise Indigenous Asset Servicing Unit to serve its growing client base of First Nations and Indigenous Institutional Investors. The new unit will deploy proven asset servicing and digital solutions developed to service the most sophisticated investments organizations in Canada to support Indigenous Governments, First Nations, Indigenous Asset Managers and Indigenous Asset Owner organizations. CIBC Mellon's Indigenous Asset Servicing unit will also engage collaboratively with CIBC's Indigenous Markets team to offer a broad spectrum of institutional financial services tailored to meet the specialist needs of Canadian Indigenous Institutional Investors and their stakeholders as they create, manage and service investable assets in Canada and across the world.

"We are pleased to build on our track record of supporting Indigenous institutions in Canada as they advance their investment activities and operations. In particular, we have seen growing appetite for advanced capital market solutions as Indigenous institutions work to address urgent near-term needs while also stewarding capital to support long term community needs," said Ash Tahbazian, Chief Client Officer, CIBC Mellon.

"CIBC's experienced Indigenous Markets Team has worked in close collaboration with CIBC Mellon's asset servicing and digital team to bring powerful new capabilities and opportunities to Indigenous institutions and Nations, and we celebrate the establishment of CIBC Mellon's new Indigenous Asset Servicing unit. We are committed to bringing leading solutions to our Indigenous clients, and we look forward to helping clients establish and strengthen their access to advanced financial solutions," said Jaimie Lickers, Vice President, Indigenous Markets, CIBC.

CIBC Mellon has appointed Trish Roberts, Assistant Vice President, Relationship Management and Segment Lead, Indigenous Institutions. CIBC Mellon intends to add additional resources as its Indigenous practice grows, as well as to bring the collaborative resources of its global enterprise across CIBC and BNY Mellon to support Indigenous institutions in Canada.

"Our new practice is designed to support Indigenous Nations, Indigenous institutional investors, and asset managers servicing Indigenous clients active in Canada as they navigate capital markets, enhance their investment operations models and work to deliver positive outcomes for their stakeholders," said Trish Roberts, Assistant Vice President, Relationship Management and Segment Lead, Indigenous Institutions.

Careers at CIBC Mellon

At CIBC Mellon, great people set our company apart, and we continue to grow with our clients' needs. CIBC Mellon welcomes applications from Indigenous professionals looking to grow their careers with Canada's asset servicing leader. Visit www.cibcmellon.com/careers to learn more about life at CIBC Mellon.

About CIBC Mellon



CIBC Mellon is a Canadian company exclusively focused on the investment servicing needs of Canadian institutional investors and international institutional investors into Canada. Founded in 1996, CIBC Mellon is 50-50 jointly owned by The Bank of New York Mellon (BNY Mellon) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC). CIBC Mellon's investment servicing solutions for institutions and corporations are provided in close collaboration with our parent companies, and include custody, multicurrency accounting, fund administration, recordkeeping, pension services, exchange-traded fund services, securities lending services, foreign exchange processing and settlement, and treasury services. As at June 30, 2021, CIBC Mellon had more than C$2.4 trillion of assets under administration on behalf of banks, pension funds, investment funds, corporations, governments, insurance companies, foreign insurance trusts, foundations and global financial institutions whose clients invest in Canada. CIBC Mellon is part of the BNY Mellon network, which as at June 30, 2021, had US$45.0 trillion in assets under custody and / or administration. CIBC Mellon is a licensed user of the CIBC trade-mark and certain BNY Mellon trade-marks, is the corporate brand of CIBC Mellon Global Securities Services Company and CIBC Mellon Trust Company, and may be used as a generic term to refer to either or both companies.

For more information, including CIBC Mellon's latest knowledge leadership on issues relevant to institutional investors active in Canada, visit www.cibcmellon.com

