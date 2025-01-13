TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, CIBC Mellon announced that it is advancing its fund accounting operations through the utilization of ControliQ, an ActiveOps solution.

ActiveOps specializes in Decision Intelligence, aimed at providing data to support the efficiency and decision-making capabilities of service operations. ControliQ is part of their product suite, focusing on operational performance management and providing AI-driven insights to help teams improve productivity and manage capacity.

"Real-time decision-making is critical for handling dynamic and high-volume environments. Our Decision Intelligence suite combines both AI and human insight to increase productivity which supports ongoing control of resources to help them function at optimal levels," said Spencer O'Leary, CEO North America, ActiveOps. "We are pleased to support organizations like CIBC Mellon as they scale up and innovate their operations for the future."

"Our work has tight market-driven timelines and work needs to be completed for our clients by specific points in the day," said Andrew Lam, Assistant Vice President, Fund Accounting, CIBC Mellon. "As we continue to evolve, to grow with our clients and more rapidly meet their changing needs, it's important that we identify capacity pockets and respond to workload changes swiftly to meet operational demands and deliver exceptional client service."

"ActiveOps has given us greater insight into how we can manage our operational capacity more effectively, helping us enhance operational performance and the service we provide to our clients," said Catherine Thrasher, Chief Operations Officer, CIBC Mellon. "CIBC Mellon's client experience also critically depends on our teams being engaged and energized, so the ability to quickly reinforce teams when a surge of activity comes in, helps us provide a better employee experience by reducing excess hours - a true win-win for our clients and employees."

As institutional investors continue to entrust more activities to CIBC Mellon, ActiveOps Decision Intelligence solutions can help further leverage quantitative data to drive operational flexibility and position the company to help more institutional investors scale up and grow their businesses more rapidly.

About ActiveOps

ActiveOps specializes in Decision Intelligence for service operations worldwide in Banking, Insurance, Healthcare and BPS. By delivering predictive and prescriptive insights we help our customers to make better decisions - faster.



Our AI-powered SaaS solutions help organizations achieve MORE – unlocking 20% additional capacity, boosting productivity by 30%, and driving significant business impact, quickly. Visit activeops.com.

About CIBC Mellon

CIBC Mellon is a Canadian company exclusively focused on the investment servicing needs of Canadian institutional investors and international institutional investors into Canada. Founded in 1996, CIBC Mellon is 50-50 jointly owned by The Bank of New York Mellon (BNY) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC). CIBC Mellon's investment servicing solutions for institutions and corporations are provided in close collaboration with our parent companies, and include custody, multicurrency accounting, fund administration, recordkeeping, pension services, exchange-traded fund services, securities lending services, foreign exchange processing and settlement, and treasury services. As at September 30, 2024, CIBC Mellon had more than C$2.9 trillion of assets under administration on behalf of banks, pension funds, investment funds, corporations, governments, insurance companies, foreign insurance trusts, foundations and global financial institutions whose clients invest in Canada. CIBC Mellon is part of the BNY network, which as at September 30, 2024, had US$52.1 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration. CIBC Mellon is a licensed user of the CIBC trade-mark and certain BNY trade-marks, is the corporate brand of CIBC Mellon Global Securities Services Company and CIBC Mellon Trust Company, and may be used as a generic term to refer to either or both companies.

