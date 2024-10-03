TORONTO, Oct. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, CIBC Mellon announced that it is collaborating with Microsoft to host a technology innovation showcase on November 5, 2024, at Microsoft Canada headquarters in Toronto. This collaboration between CIBC Mellon and Microsoft underscores a shared commitment to fostering innovation in the financial services sector, bringing together expertise and cutting-edge technology to address the evolving needs of institutional investors.

This event is expected to bring together more than 200 leading Canadian pension plan sponsors, asset managers, banks, insurance companies, endowments, foundations and more, together with leading fintech innovators, data companies and technology delivery allies to explore practical opportunities, cutting-edge solutions that will help shape the future of financial services.

Attendees will have the opportunity to experience live demonstrations and showcases of the latest technology solutions from CIBC Mellon, Microsoft, leading institutional investors and technology firms. These demos will offer a hands-on opportunity for institutional investors to see how they can bring innovative and tangible value into their organizations. These discussions will spotlight leading institutional investors and fintech allies as they share real-world examples of how they are leveraging fintech solutions to address key industry challenges.

The event will comprise a series of "tech talks", fireside chat style panels and presentations, as well as a technology showcase.

For more information or to register for the event, institutional investors should reach out to their CIBC Mellon Client Manager or their Microsoft Canada Financial Services contact. Interested parties can also apply for a registration pass by completing this short intake form.

About CIBC Mellon

CIBC Mellon is a Canadian company exclusively focused on the investment servicing needs of Canadian institutional investors and international institutional investors into Canada. Founded in 1996, CIBC Mellon is 50-50 jointly owned by The Bank of New York Mellon (BNY) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC). CIBC Mellon's investment servicing solutions for institutions and corporations are provided in close collaboration with our parent companies, and include custody, multicurrency accounting, fund administration, recordkeeping, pension services, exchange-traded fund services, securities lending services, foreign exchange processing and settlement, and treasury services. As at June 30, 2024, CIBC Mellon had more than C$2.8 trillion of assets under administration on behalf of banks, pension funds, investment funds, corporations, governments, insurance companies, foreign insurance trusts, foundations and global financial institutions whose clients invest in Canada. CIBC Mellon is part of the BNY network, which as at June 30, 2024, had US$49.5 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration. CIBC Mellon is a licensed user of the CIBC trade-mark and certain BNY trade-marks, is the corporate brand of CIBC Mellon Global Securities Services Company and CIBC Mellon Trust Company, and may be used as a generic term to refer to either or both companies.

