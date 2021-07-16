"CIBC Mellon has seen tremendous growth in keeping with its expanding client base, with our engaged team of 1,700 employees now responsible for servicing more than C$2.4 trillion of assets under administration entrusted to us by institutional investors in Canada and global investors into Canada. Our team is excited for the future as we work to help our clients continue to innovate and optimize their investment and pension operations by leveraging the scale, insights, global market access and technology of our global enterprise. We know our clients face rising challenges and complexity, and we are excited to help them drive forward in Canada and around the world," said Richard Anton, Chief Operations Officer, CIBC Mellon.

"25 years of investment servicing is an incredible accomplishment. We are proud to host CIBC Mellon on this milestone occasion as we celebrate their continued success, as well as the mutually beneficial relationship we have forged together," remarked Erik Sloane, NEO's Chief Revenue Officer. "Like NEO, CIBC Mellon has a strong culture of client-centric service, a deep commitment to innovation, and a core belief that powerful technology can drive better outcomes. We look forward to ongoing collaboration with CIBC Mellon and their clients as they continue to bring innovative offerings to investors via the NEO Exchange and NEO Connect."

About CIBC Mellon

CIBC Mellon is a Canadian company exclusively focused on the investment servicing needs of Canadian institutional investors and international institutional investors into Canada. Founded in 1996, CIBC Mellon is 50-50 jointly owned by The Bank of New York Mellon (BNY Mellon) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC). CIBC Mellon's investment servicing solutions for institutions and corporations are provided in close collaboration with our parent companies, and include custody, multicurrency accounting, fund administration, recordkeeping, pension services, exchange-traded fund services, securities lending services, foreign exchange processing and settlement, and treasury services.

As at June 30, 2021, CIBC Mellon had more than C$2.4 trillion of assets under administration on behalf of banks, pension funds, investment funds, corporations, governments, insurance companies, foreign insurance trusts, foundations and global financial institutions whose clients invest in Canada. CIBC Mellon is part of the BNY Mellon network, which as at June 30, 2021, had US$45.0 trillion in assets under custody and / or administration. CIBC Mellon is a licensed user of the CIBC trade-mark and certain BNY Mellon trade-marks, is the corporate brand of CIBC Mellon Global Securities Services Company and CIBC Mellon Trust Company, and may be used as a generic term to refer to either or both companies.

For more information, including CIBC Mellon's latest knowledge leadership on issues relevant to institutional investors active in Canada, visit www.cibcmellon.com.

About the NEO Exchange

The NEO Exchange is Canada's Tier 1 stock exchange for the innovation economy, bringing together investors and capital raisers within a fair, liquid, efficient, and service-oriented environment. Fully operational since June 2015, NEO puts investors first and provides access to trading across all Canadian-listed securities on a level playing field. NEO lists companies and investment products seeking an internationally recognized stock exchange that enables investor trust, quality liquidity, and broad awareness including unfettered access to market data.

CIBC Mellon Media Contact:

Brent Merriman, Corporate Communications, [email protected] or 416-643-5065

NEO Media Contact:

Joanne Kearney, [email protected] or 416-804-5949

SOURCE CIBC Mellon

