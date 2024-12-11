Celebrating the fund services industry's biggest names in 2024, CIBC Mellon was recognized as a top performer for its technology from Global Custodian's annual survey.

TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, CIBC Mellon announced that it has been recognized for its innovative ETF technology at Global Custodian's 2024 Industry Leaders Awards. The award ceremony took place on November 21, recognizing top performers in fund services globally.

"We are pleased to be recognized for our ETF technology, which continues to set a high standard in supporting the evolving needs of the investment community," said Richard Anton, Chief Client Officer, CIBC Mellon. "This recognition reflects the dedication and expertise of our teams, who work tirelessly to deliver cutting-edge solutions and exceptional service to our clients, enabling them to achieve their goals in a rapidly changing market."

"The ETF landscape in Canada has undergone significant transformation, and this award reinforces our commitment to staying at the forefront of innovation," said Ronald C. Landry, Vice President, Head of Asset Managers and ETF Solutions, CIBC Mellon. "As the demand for ETFs grows, we remain focused on delivering advanced technology and insights to help investors and asset managers navigate opportunities, enhance efficiency, and align with market trends."

Lottie Sweeney, Head of Insights and Analytics, Global Custodian, added, "CIBC Mellon's ETF technology was highlighted for its ability to deliver operational support and meet the needs of a dynamic and complex investment environment."

Global Custodian's Industry Leaders Awards

Global Custodian's Industry Leaders Awards recognize the specific achievements made by hedge fund administrators, mutual fund administrators, prime brokers, private equity fund administrators, exchange-traded fund administrators, and for the first time this year, the top achievers from Global Custodian's Outsourced Trading survey.

