Team members saved an estimated 200,000+ hours during pilot phase; full rollout aimed at enabling teams to deliver more for clients

TORONTO, May 27, 2025 /CNW/ - CIBC today announced the bank-wide launch of CIBC AI (CAI), its in-house Generative AI platform, to help drive further productivity across the organization and enable team members to deliver on the bank's client-focused strategy.

CAI launched a pilot phase in July 2024 with an initial group of team members across Canada, the US and the UK. The AI platform has saved team members an estimated 200,000+ hours during the pilot by enabling team members to automate common tasks such as summarizing documents, drafting emails, compiling research and other text-based content.

"It's been tremendous watching the uptake of CAI across our bank and how it has helped simplify routine tasks for team members, better enabling them to focus on delivering value to our clients," said Dave Gillespie, Executive Vice-President, Infrastructure, Architecture and Modernization, CIBC. "What sets CAI apart is its adaptability to the unique needs of each team, from writing to research and analysis or even light coding suggestions, CAI has had a positive impact across all lines of business."

CAI is a custom-built Generative AI platform that was designed by CIBC from the ground up to support team members with a task-driven approach. It features an intuitive dashboard that allows users to easily navigate through various functionalities such as data analysis, accelerated research and preparing presentations. With the adoption of CAI, team members are able to focus their time on higher value activities.

Team members need to complete a mandatory training course in order to access CAI, which provides an understanding of CIBC's approach to AI and data, as well as the responsible governance framework in place to guide the use of AI at the bank.

"Innovation has long been a hallmark of CIBC's approach to meeting client needs, and we're incredibly proud to take another exciting step forward in enhancing everyday experiences for our team members." added Mr. Gillespie.

CIBC reinforced its commitment to responsible AI by becoming the first major Canadian bank to sign the Government of Canada's Voluntary Code of Conduct on the Responsible Development and Management of Advanced Generative AI Systems in March.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 14 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets and Direct Financial Services businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/ca/media-centre .

SOURCE CIBC

For further information: Katarina Milicevic, CIBC Communications & Public Affairs, [email protected] or 416-362-3458