CIBC introduces the first enterprise-wide agentic AI workspace in Canadian banking

TORONTO, July 31, 2026 /CNW/ -- CIBC announced today its proprietary agentic AI workspace, CIBC AI 2.0 (CAI 2.0), the first of its kind in Canadian banking. CAI 2.0 puts the power of agentic AI into the hands of team members, enabling them to rapidly enhance productivity by assigning complex, multi-step tasks to AI that they otherwise would need to complete themselves.

CAI 2.0 introduces a new agentic harness, designed and built by CIBC team members, that enables users to integrate their data and tools into the platform and delegate work to AI-driven agents. These agents can plan, coordinate and complete tasks while team members focus on more strategic priorities and deepening client relationships. For example, while a team member is in a client meeting, CAI 2.0 can independently gather relevant research from multiple sources, organize the findings into a structured report, and prepare a presentation for review, so that materials are ready to refine as soon as the meeting ends.

"CAI 2.0 is a transformative platform that reflects our thoughtful and holistic approach to AI innovation," said Jaime Tatis, Executive Vice-President, Chief Data & Artificial Intelligence Officer, CIBC. "By embedding agentic AI into the way we work, we are making it easier for our teams across the enterprise to access information, simplify tasks and focus more of their time on the work that matters most for our clients."

Currently in pilot, using CAI 2.0 team members are able to:

Identify and drive new client opportunities, as well as develop proposals and pitchbooks tailored to clients and industries.

Augment risk management by coordinating compliance and regulatory work in one centralized location where team members can track deadlines, import policy documents, flag anomalies and produce audit-ready reports.

Accelerate financial analysis and reporting; a half day of analysis work becomes a quick review-and-refine workflow.

Compare complex documents side by side with precision, such as multiple credit agreements, and present them in an easily digestible format.

Team members began building the secure platform after the successful enterprise-wide launch of CIBC AI (CAI) to over 50,000 employees across the globe. Based on wide user adoption, CAI quickly evolved from a chat-based assistant into a platform supporting hundreds of use cases across all lines of business. On average, 20,000 team members use CAI every day.

"With CAI 2.0 we continue to build repeatable, governed and scalable AI capabilities that enhance client experience, operational efficiency, risk mitigation, and most importantly, drive cultural transformation in how our teams work every day," added Mr. Tatis.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 15 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and Capital Markets, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/ca/media-centre.

SOURCE CIBC

For further information: Deb Rowe, CIBC Public Affairs, [email protected] or 416-586-7019