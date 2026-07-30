CIBC expands support for skilled trades by teaming up with Taskrabbit

Initiative will connect skilled trades professionals with tailored banking advice, financial literacy resources and recognition opportunities

TORONTO, July 30, 2026 /CNW/ -- CIBC announced today a new collaboration with home services platform Taskrabbit to expand the bank's support for Canada's skilled trades sector.

Through this collaboration, Taskers will have access to exclusive skilled trades banking offers, including free everyday banking (via the CIBC Smart Account), access to special credit card offers and tailored advice as well as CIBC's financial literacy resources, through the onboarding process and platform.

"The skilled trades sector plays a vital role in communities across Canada," said Jeff Smith, Senior Vice-President, CIBC. "CIBC is proud to play a meaningful role in supporting skilled tradespeople through tailored banking solutions, financial education and programs that help them succeed in achieving their ambitions – from apprenticeship through to career and business growth."

CIBC will also sponsor Taskrabbit's quarterly Top Tasker program, which recognizes high-performing taskers on the platform. Each quarter, the top Taskers will be awarded a cash incentive for their performance and dedication.

"Taskers are independent entrepreneurs who balance both their trade and their business finances every day," said Pashv Shah, General Manager, Taskrabbit Canada. "This collaboration with CIBC provides the Tasker community with tailored financial tools and literacy resources help simplify everyday banking. By combining these benefits with meaningful performance recognition, we are empowering Taskers to build more secure, successful, and sustainable businesses."

CIBC's dedicated support for the skilled trades sector spans key moments throughout the journey, from education and training through to early career development and business growth, as well as ongoing support through scholarships.

The bank first launched its skilled trades banking offer in 2024 to support apprentices and skilled trades professionals. In 2025, the bank expanded its support with a dedicated Business Banking program tailored to the needs of skilled trades business owners.

About Taskrabbit

Taskrabbit is a global digital platform that connects people seeking help with household tasks -- such as Furniture Assembly, TV Mounting, Help Moving, and Home Improvements -- to skilled, reliable Taskers in their communities. Acquired by the Ingka Group (IKEA) in 2017, Taskrabbit operates in thousands of cities across eight countries: Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Taskrabbit is also available in 240+ IKEA stores worldwide.

To find out more, please visit www.taskrabbit.ca or join the conversation with @Taskrabbit on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, X, LinkedIn, Pinterest, and YouTube.

Taskrabbit Press Contact: [email protected]

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 15 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and Capital Markets, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/ca/media-centre.

SOURCE CIBC

For further information: Katarina Milicevic, CIBC Public Affairs, [email protected] or 416-362-3458