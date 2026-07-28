CIBC wins two Digital Banker awards for AI innovation and digital transformation

Annual awards recognize financial institutions delivering measurable improvements in client experience and operational efficiency

TORONTO, July 28, 2026 /CNW/ -- CIBC has been recognized by The Digital Banker with multiple 2026 Global Transaction Banking Innovation Awards, including the Best Gen-AI Initiative award and the Best Digital Transformation Program award, underscoring the bank's continued leadership in generative AI and innovation.

"This recognition reflects CIBC's thoughtful and practical approach to AI and digital transformation," said Jaime Tatis, Executive Vice-President, Chief Data & Artificial Intelligence Officer, CIBC. "We are embedding AI and digital tools into the way we work to reduce time spent on administrative tasks, improve access to information, and help our teams spend more time on higher-value activities that benefit our clients."

CIBC received the Best Gen-AI Initiative award for two initiatives launched in 2025: the Smart Library, an AI-powered, self-serve tool that enables team members to search and work with internal content using natural language, significantly reducing time spent manually browsing documents; and the Agents Marketplace, a centralized platform that allows users to create custom agents that automate tasks, as well as browse, subscribe to and share agents across the bank. Together, these capabilities reduce time spent on administrative tasks, improve access to institutional knowledge, and enable team members to spend more time with clients and on analytical work.

Both initiatives were commended for fostering collaboration and innovation across the organization and for their rigorous design and governance approach, leveraging advanced techniques to ensure accuracy, efficiency, and secure use of enterprise data at scale.

This marks the third consecutive year that CIBC has won The Digital Banker's Best Gen-AI Initiative award. The bank was recognized in 2025 for its CIBC AI platform (CAI) and in 2024 for its Knowledge Central pilot.

Best Digital Transformation Program

CIBC also received The Digital Banker's Best Digital Transformation Program award for Request a Call (Get Support), an innovative solution that builds on the bank's Knowledge Central AI platform, an information hub used by frontline team members to get answers to questions, help serve clients and ensure a positive experience.

"Request a Call exemplifies how we're continuing to empower our team through digital transformation while delivering on our client-focused strategy," said Jane Yuen, Head of Enterprise Channels, CIBC. "We're proud to be recognized for a solution that enhances the day-to-day experience of our team members and enables them to dedicate more time to assisting our clients."

Request a Call guides users to resources in Knowledge Central where they are empowered to self-serve by typing in their question and receiving answers in a simple and easy to understand way. When additional help is needed, team members can request a callback for support immediately, or schedule a callback at a later time. The solution has helped team members get support in a way that fits into their day and provides a seamless experience for clients.

The Digital Banker Awards recognize excellence in customer experience and innovation across the financial services landscape and aim to provide unbiased and objective benchmarks for the global industry, highlighting organizations that deliver measurable impact.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 15 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and Capital Markets, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/ca/media-centre.

SOURCE CIBC

For further information: Katarina Milicevic, CIBC Public Affairs, [email protected] or 416-362-3458