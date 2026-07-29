CIBC Named a World's Top Disability Inclusive Business

TORONTO, July 29, 2026 /CNW/ -- CIBC announced today it has been named among the World's Top Disability Inclusive Businesses in the 2026 Disability Index®. The recognition reflects CIBC's ongoing commitment to advancing accessibility and disability inclusion across the bank and to building a workplace where all team members can thrive.

The Disability Index® is the leading independent, third-party benchmark for disability inclusion in business. It helps organizations assess their performance, identify opportunities for improvement, and measure progress over time across areas such as culture, leadership, accessibility, recruitment, career development, accommodations, and supply chain inclusion. Companies performing at the highest levels are recognized as a World's Top Disability Inclusive Business.

"Inclusion is core to who we are at CIBC, and accessibility makes us a stronger bank for our team members, clients, and communities," said Hratch Panossian, Senior Executive Vice-President and Group Head, Personal and Business Banking, CIBC. "This recognition reflects the work happening across our bank to find, remove, and prevent barriers for people with disabilities, and we're proud to keep building on it."

By earning this distinction, CIBC joins organizations around the world committed to advancing accessibility and supporting the1.3 billion people with disabilities worldwide1.

To learn more about our commitments, visit Accessibility at CIBC.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 15 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and Capital Markets, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/ca/media-centre.

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1 World Health Organization. "Disability and Health." WHO, 13 March 2023. https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/disability-and-health

SOURCE CIBC

For further information: Stephanie Marcus, CIBC Communications & Public Affairs, 416-643-6358 or [email protected]