CIBC launches new AI-powered platform to help advisors spend more time with clients

TORONTO, July 31, 2026 /CNW/ -- CIBC today announced the national launch of a proprietary, AI-enabled solution, CIBC AdvisorAssist, that helps advisors spend less time on administrative work and more time on client conversation, advice and relationships while integrating important regulatory compliance activities.

The new tool leverages generative AI to automatically capture and summarize detailed notes during client meetings. It also streamlines follow-up documentation, enabling advisors to reduce time spent on administrative tasks by up to 50% and dedicate more time to client relationships.

Developed internally by CIBC's team of experts, and with rigorous safeguards in place, CIBC AdvisorAssist is designed to extend across business lines, from Personal Banking and Imperial Service to Wealth Management. The tool was created through the collaboration of advisors, regulatory supervision, technology, and compliance teams, to leverage AI to deliver innovative solutions for clients.

"This tool was built in direct response to feedback from our advisors and with a goal of helping them be more present for our clients, and reflects our deep commitment to innovation," said Ed Dodig, Executive Vice-President, Personal Banking and Imperial Service, CIBC. "By using AI to automate routine tasks and support important regulatory requirements, our advisors are able to dedicate more time to advising clients."

A suite of proprietary platforms, one connected purpose

CIBC AdvisorAssist is part of the bank's broader effort to use AI in practical and responsible ways that improve the banking experience for clients, drive efficiency, generate revenue, and reduce risk.

CIBC CRTeX (launched 2025) provides advisors with real-time client insights and suggested next best action items to enable deeper, more personalized conversations with clients.

(launched 2025) provides advisors with real-time client insights and suggested next best action items to enable deeper, more personalized conversations with clients. CIBC DocuMind (launched 2025), an enterprise document intelligence platform powered by generative AI, streamlines document processing to deliver faster lending decisions for clients while strengthening fraud detection, processing 63,000 documents a month, and saving an average 16,000 hours each quarter to date.

(launched 2025), an enterprise document intelligence platform powered by generative AI, streamlines document processing to deliver faster lending decisions for clients while strengthening detection, processing 63,000 documents a month, and saving an average 16,000 hours each quarter to date. CIBC Voice Assistant (launched 2025) has supported clients through more than 16 million calls since launch, resolving straightforward inquiries quickly and connecting clients to the right person, faster.

Each platform is built on reusable, scalable architecture that can be extended across the bank's business lines as CIBC continues to invest in responsible AI innovation.

"At CIBC, we see AI as an enabler of who we already are: a relationship-driven, client-focused bank," said Jaime Tatis, Executive Vice-President, Chief Data & Artificial Intelligence Officer, CIBC. "All of these tools, working together, help create a more personalized, client-first experience and enable our advisors to focus on what matters most – our clients."

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 15 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and Capital Markets, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/ca/media-centre.

SOURCE CIBC

For further information: Deb Rowe, CIBC Public Affairs, [email protected] or 416-586-7019