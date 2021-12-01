Dec 01, 2021, 07:00 ET
Expanded CDR lineup provides more opportunities for Canadians to invest in global companies
TORONTO, Dec. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - CIBC today announced the addition of eight new Canadian Depositary Receipts ("CDRs"), now listed on the NEO Exchange.
CDRs make it easy to invest in some of the world's largest companies – in Canadian dollars. Offered at a fraction of the price per share of the underlying reference share, and with a built-in notional currency hedge, CDRs provide investors with affordable access to foreign stocks while mitigating the currency risk associated with global investing.
The eight new CDRs available for trading on the NEO Exchange are listed below:
- Advanced Micro Devices Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) - AMD
- Berkshire Hathaway Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) – BRK (underlying shares Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B Common Stock (NYSE: BRK.B))
- Costco Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) - COST
- Salesforce.com Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) - CRM
- IBM Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) - IBM
- JPMorgan Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) - JPM
- Mastercard Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) - MA
- Pfizer Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) - PFE
These eight will add to the existing lineup of CDRs which are available for trading on the NEO Exchange:
- Alphabet Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) – GOOG
- Amazon.com Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) – AMZN
- Apple Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) – AAPL
- Netflix Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) – NFLX
- Tesla Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) – TSLA
- Microsoft Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) – MSFT
- Walt Disney Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) – DIS
- Visa Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) – VISA
- Meta Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) – MVRS
- PayPal Canadian Depositary Receipts (CAD Hedged) –PYPL
The Prospectus Supplement for this latest Series of CDRs has been filed on SEDAR. For more information about CDRs, please visit https://cdr.cibc.com
About CIBC
CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 11 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Small Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/ca/media-centre.
