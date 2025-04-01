TORONTO, April 1, 2025 /CNW/ - CIBC Global Asset Management is entering into a new strategic relationship with Longhouse Capital Partners Inc. ("Longhouse Capital Partners" or "Longhouse"), an Indigenous majority-owned and led alternative asset management firm. This relationship will provide CIBC Global Asset Management's institutional clients with the potential to expand their access to private markets through investments in Indigenous-managed alternative investment vehicles, including private infrastructure debt.

Longhouse Capital Partners primarily focuses on private infrastructure debt to finance Indigenous communities' equity investment in assets, such as utilities transmission, renewable energy, transportation, digital transmission and other critical infrastructure. With an emphasis on long-term private infrastructure debt investments, Longhouse Capital Partners' investment vehicles are intended to offer institutional investors both the opportunity to support Indigenous communities and access to attractive risk-adjusted returns.

"Longhouse's mission to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for investors while creating positive impact in Indigenous communities for generations is aligned with the goals of CIBC Global Asset Management," said Eric Belanger, Head of CIBC Global Asset Management. "This relationship broadens the private market opportunities available to our institutional clients, allowing them to participate in unique, high-impact investments."

"Indigenous people have been the stewards of land since time immemorial, and now, as stewards of capital, our long-term view aligns with our values and those of the financial community," said Fred Di Blasio, CEO of Longhouse Capital Partners and member of the Huron-Wendat First Nation. "This relationship with CIBC Global Asset Management reinforces our belief that Indigenous communities continue to evolve as responsible stewards of both land and capital, supporting economic development and critical infrastructure for all Canadians now and for the next seven generations." With key partners including Bernd Christmas K.C., a member of the Membertou First Nation, and Christian Sinclair, former Chief of the Opaskwayak Cree Nation, "Longhouse is poised to do its part to support economic Reconciliation efforts."

"Working with Longhouse Capital Partners allows us to offer our institutional clients an opportunity to invest in Indigenous infrastructure projects that align financial growth with positive community outcomes," said Doug MacDonald, Senior Vice-President, Global Head of Distribution, CIBC Global Asset Management. "This is not just an investment opportunity. It's a step toward empowering Indigenous communities and contributing to their economic growth, which is a key pillar of our Indigenous Reconciliation efforts."

"We are proud to work with CIBC Global Asset Management," said Paul Cugno, COO of Longhouse Capital Partners. "This relationship reflects our belief that private capital can drive long term, stable financial returns for investors and economic self-determination for Indigenous communities with a lasting positive social impact."

An allocation to private infrastructure debt may provide client portfolios with:

Above-average risk-adjusted returns

Low correlation with other asset classes providing enhanced diversification

Lower volatility than publicly traded assets

Ability to capture the illiquidity premium while receiving structured cash flows

Asset-liability matching characteristics

Resilience through economic cycles due to essential nature of infrastructure assets

This collaboration marks an important step in advancing responsible investing and highlights the role of private capital in driving change in Indigenous communities.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 14 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at https://www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/media-centre.html.

About CIBC Global Asset Management

CIBC Global Asset Management Inc. (CGAM), the asset management subsidiary of CIBC, provides a range of high-quality investment management services and solutions to retail and institutional investors. CGAM's offerings include: a comprehensive platform of mutual funds, strategic managed portfolio solutions, discretionary investment management services for high-net-worth individuals, and institutional portfolio management. CGAM manages over $300 billion in assets under management as of December 2024.

About Longhouse Capital Partners

Longhouse Capital Partners is an independent firm specializing in the creation, structuring, and management of alternative strategies. Longhouse has an experienced team of dedicated private markets professionals, and has a differentiated investment strategy and unique origination with a mission to generate a positive impact on Indigenous communities. Longhouse is well-positioned to address the long-term, significant capital needs to build and support Canada's infrastructure. More information about Longhouse Capital Partners can be found at https://www.longhousecapitalpartners.com.

Disclaimers

This news release is solely for information purposes and does not constitute an offer or solicitation of an offer or any advice or recommendation to purchase any securities or other financial instruments, and may not be construed as such. This news release is not an offering of securities for sale in any jurisdiction. An offering of securities, if any, will be made in accordance with applicable securities laws and regulations in the relevant jurisdiction, and will be subject to a number of conditions and factors. Any investment or acquisition of securities should be considered highly speculative. No securities regulatory authority has reviewed or in any way passed upon the information contained in this news release or the merits of any securities referenced in this news release.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements". Any statements or information that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", "is expected", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "estimates", "assumes", "intends", "strategies", "targets", "goals", "forecasts", "objectives", "budgets", "schedules", "potential" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements or information. Such statements include, but are not limited to: statements referring to the impact of the partnership on Longhouse's business; the offerings and opportunities resulting from Longhouse's strategy and business; the availability of investment opportunities, and attractive or above-average risk-adjusted returns; and the expansion of access to private markets for CIBC's institutional clients.

This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of Longhouse's forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements or information are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual achievements of Longhouse or other future events or conditions may differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements or information due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. There may be factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, described or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. Except as required by law, Longhouse undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE CIBC

Media contacts: Andrew McGrath, CIBC Communications and Public Affairs, [email protected], 437-343-5387; Shawn Hall, Longhouse Capital Partners, [email protected], 604-619-7913