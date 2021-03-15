Second year of bursary program part of bank's $500,000 commitment to supporting health care students

TORONTO, March 15, 2021 /CNW/ - CIBC today announced that applications for the CIBC Future Heroes Bursary Program are now being accepted. The program aims to help post-secondary students realize their ambitions of pursuing a career in health care. CIBC invested $500,000 over two academic years starting in 2020 in the education of tomorrow's health care professionals.

Under the program, 125 entrance bursaries will be awarded for the 2021/2022 academic year. Each bursary recipient will receive a total of $2,500 toward one academic year.

"The past year has reinforced the need for us, as a country, to continue to invest in support for talent in healthcare and the development of future frontline workers. We are proud to continue supporting the education of the aspiring healthcare professionals of tomorrow," said Stephen Forbes, Executive Vice-President, Purpose, Brand and Corporate Affairs. "On behalf of CIBC, we congratulate all 2020 bursary recipients and wish the best to the 2021 applicants. We look forward to seeing them achieve their goals to advance quality healthcare and make a difference in our communities."

The selection and administration of the bursaries is conducted by Universities Canada, and bursary recipients will receive their funds starting in August 2021.

Applications for first-year students, enrolled in eligible health care programs at one of the 50 partner post-secondary schools across Canada, will be accepted until May 12, 2021.



Post-secondary schools involved in the program include the following:

The CIBC Future Heroes Bursary Program is supported by the generous contributions of partners like Access Storage, the Aquilini Family, KingSett Capital, Momentum Solutions, Nutrien, Rogers, Teck and Telus, as well as CIBC employees and Canadians who donated towards the creation of additional bursaries.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 10 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. United under the bank's community investment initiative One for Change, CIBC and its team are committed to coming together to help people and communities realize their ambitions. In 2020, CIBC and its team invested $75 million in community organizations across Canada and the U.S. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/media-centre.html.



About Universities Canada

Universities Canada is the voice of Canada's universities at home and abroad, advancing higher education, research and innovation for the benefit of all Canadians.

