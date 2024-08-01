TORONTO, Aug. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - CIBC announced today that it is strengthening its relationship with the Vector Institute, an independent, not for profit corporation dedicated to advancing the field of AI through world-class research and application. The enhanced partnership will forward CIBC's momentum in AI talent development while furthering its commitment to the AI ecosystem.

"At CIBC, our AI strategy is underpinned by a commitment to upskilling our workforce and fostering a culture of innovation and continuous learning," said Dave Gillespie, Executive Vice-President, Infrastructure, Architecture, and Modernization, CIBC. "This includes a focus on AI research and training for team members including senior leaders, to ensure that the entire organization is equipped to leverage the benefits of AI creating a better client experience, supported by our Trustworthy AI governance framework."

To align with its AI talent strategy, CIBC will expand its access and support for a range of programs provided by Vector, including: professional development for CIBC team members, preferred recruitment channels for AI talent, ongoing guidance and technical learning to further generate career opportunities within the bank.

CIBC is a founding sponsor of the Vector Institute, and since its inception in 2017 has played an ongoing role in helping to advance Canadian AI research. More recently the bank has participated in Vector's Dataset Shift Project, an industry-academia collaboration in response to the pandemic and the shifts that it brought about in consumer behaviour, and the bank hosted an AI Research: Trustworthy AI & MLOps panel featuring Vector, which explored principles and practices helping to guide the ethical development and management of AI systems. CIBC has also collaborated with Vector research to publish a paper at the EMNLP 2022 conference for Neural Agent Assistance for customer Service Support with language model and generative AI.

"As an early adopter of AI, and working with Vector since its founding in 2017, CIBC has played a key role in helping build Canada's enviable AI ecosystem. Vector has collaborated on a number of AI projects with CIBC over the years and witnessed the bank's unwavering commitment to innovation through the adoption of leading-edge AI tools and methodologies and by providing learning opportunities for talent that enhance the client experience. We are thrilled to be growing our strong partnership," said Cameron Schuler, Chief Commercialization Officer and Vice President Industry Innovation, Vector Institute.

"CIBC's collaborative work with the Vector Institute has helped to advance the principles of AI learning not just in Canada, but globally, which has positively influenced top talent in tech, ultimately helping make the ambitions of our clients and communities real," added Gillespie. "As we look to the future of this field, there continues to be so much potential for innovation. Deepening our relationship with Vector at this time is an important and proud next step in CIBC's commitment to AI learning and research."

