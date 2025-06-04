Skilled trades professionals can now access tailored financial solutions for both personal and business needs

TORONTO, June 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, CIBC announced the launch of a new dedicated Business Banking program tailored for skilled trades professionals. This initiative builds on the success of CIBC's first-of-its-kind skilled trades Personal Banking program introduced last June. Together, these initiatives are designed to enhance support for a sector that is crucial to the Canadian economy.

"From manufacturing to transportation and construction, skilled trades are in high demand and an essential part of the Canadian economy," said Andrew Antoniadis, Senior Vice-President, Business Banking and Cash Management, CIBC. "Our new Business Banking initiative is CIBC's response to the unique business banking needs of skilled trades professionals and demonstrates our commitment to empowering them with comprehensive, tailored financial solutions and expert advice that enables them to achieve their financial ambitions and grow their business."

CIBC's Skilled Trades Business Banking Program includes many customized benefits, including:

Comprehensive Solutions: Skilled trades clients will benefit from a wide range of business banking solutions, providing seamless support for all their financial needs.

Special Offers: New eligible skilled trades clients can enjoy a monthly fee waiver for 12 months on select business accounts; Receive higher than posted rates on their first GIC and access to a preferred rate on the first business line of credit; Savings on the first merchant services account; In addition, existing skilled trades clients will also qualify for a preferred rate on their first business line of credit with interest rates tailored to their credit profile and eligibility.

Expert Advice: CIBC is committed to providing personalized financial advice and banking convenience through our Business Client Advice Centre and dedicated Relationship Managers, ensuring skilled trades clients receive expert guidance tailored to their unique needs.

CIBC also proudly serves as the financial services title sponsor of the Skilled Trades College of Canada, providing skilled trades students with essential financial advice and products to support their educational success. Recently, CIBC awarded five full-ride scholarships, totaling $75,000, to deserving students.

By supporting Canada's skilled trades professionals from the beginning of their educational journey through their early careers and ultimately as they grow their businesses, CIBC is building deep relationships and reinforcing its leading position in delivering comprehensive financial support for those pursuing careers in the high-demand skilled trades sector.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 14 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/ca/media-centre

SOURCE CIBC

For more information: Deborah Rowe, [email protected], 416-586-7019