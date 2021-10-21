CIBC donates $25,000 to provide clean drinking water to the residents of Iqaluit

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - CIBC announced today it is donating $25,000 to True North Aid to support relief efforts in Iqaluit, where a state of emergency is in effect over fuel contamination of the city's tap water.

"This is a truly devasting situation for the Iqaluit community. We join our clients and team members in helping ensure the people of Iqaluit have access to safe drinking water," said Stephen Forbes, Executive Vice-President, Purpose, Brand, and Corporate Affairs, CIBC.

CIBC encourages Canadians to help those in need by donating to True North Aid. Money raised will ensure the people of Iqaluit have access to clean water by providing immediate and ongoing support including water supplies and water transportation assistance.

For further information: Deborah Rowe, [email protected] or 416-586-7019

