TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - CIBC announced today it is donating $100,000 focused on providing immediate humanitarian aid following the recent terrorist attacks in Israel.

"The horrific events that have unfolded in the last few days have created a dire need for humanitarian assistance to support those affected by the recent attacks and the escalating conflict," said Stephen Forbes, Executive Vice-President, Purpose, Brand and Corporate Affairs, CIBC. "We are joining Canadians and people around the world in standing against terrorism, while supporting efforts to help provide aid for those affected by the violence. We hope for the safety of civilians and our thoughts are with all those touched personally by these tragic events."

Funds will be used to provide immediate and ongoing relief efforts, shelter and safety.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 13 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Through corporate donations, community partnerships and the genuinely caring culture of Team CIBC, we are committed to helping people and our communities make their ambitions a reality. Learn more about our community impact. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/media-centre.html.

SOURCE CIBC

For further information: Deborah Rowe, CIBC Communications & Public Affairs, 416-586-7019