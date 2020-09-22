CIBC Dividend® Visa Infinite Card named Canada's top cash back card

Only Canadian bank to offer 4% cash back on gas and groceries

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - Rewards Canada has named the CIBC Dividend® Visa Infinite Card the top cash back card in Canada for 2020.

The #1 ranking reflects the card's stand-out benefits including a first-year annual fee rebate and 4% cash back on gas and groceries, two of the most common spending categories for Canadians. CIBC Dividend Visa Infinite is the only credit card from a major bank to offer 4% cash back on gas and groceries.

"We are thrilled for our CIBC Dividend Visa Infinite Card to be recognized as the top cash back card for Canadians," said Diane Ferri, Senior Vice-President, Card Products, CIBC. "This recognition reflects the value that clients find in the Dividend Infinite and our focus on offering benefits that meet our client's individual needs on everyday spending like groceries, especially when many have been shopping for essentials more than ever before."

Clients are able to earn maximum rewards on common everyday spending with no limit on the total cash back earned.

The Rewards Canada ranking takes into account all aspects of the card, cash back value and added features and benefits for cardholders. The CIBC Dividend Visa Infinite is part of a broad range of credit cards available at CIBC to suit clients' needs.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading Canadian-based global financial institution with 10 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/media-centre.html.

SOURCE CIBC

For further information: Katarina Milicevic, [email protected] or 416-586-3609.

Related Links

www.cibc.com

