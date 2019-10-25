CIBC celebrates its clients today and shares inspiring stories of Canadians achieving their goals

TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2019 /CNW/ - Today CIBC will celebrate the more than 10 million Canadians who entrust us with their goals at Client Appreciation Day events across the country. To commemorate the occasion, the bank will launch the CIBC Memento Project, a new video series featuring the inspiring stories of our clients and how CIBC is helping them along the way.

"On Client Appreciation Day, we celebrate our relationships with Canadians who are actively working towards their goals, whether big or small. We are proud to be part of each story," said Stephen Forbes, Executive Vice-President, Purpose, Marketing and Brand. "We are also celebrating our nearly 400,000 business clients as they build their companies, grow the economy and strengthen our communities. Helping our clients achieve their goals is a privilege that we never take for granted."

Crystal Regehr Westergard, a CIBC client in Alberta is a great example of how, with the right advice, a small idea can grow into something particularly special. CIBC helped Crystal achieve her goal to start a successful business - a journey that began with a simple desire to bring back the "Cuban Lunch" chocolate bar, once a popular treat in Western Canada. With a supporting loan and strong business advice from CIBC, Crystal and her husband Bert, turned their kitchen-based small enterprise into a successful business, producing more than two million bars in just two years. To help her celebrate this milestone, CIBC will transform her home branch - the CIBC Camrose Banking Centre into "Crystal's Banking Centre," for the day to honour her and her business. Crystal is also the first client showcased in the CIBC Memento Project.

"With the CIBC Memento Project, we're putting our clients front and centre, celebrating the hard work they've put into the pursuit of their goals," says Mr. Forbes. "We've centred each story around a memento that's meaningful to our clients, the objects that remind us of where we've been and where we want to go. In Crystal's case, it's a family recipe book."

CIBC Client Appreciation Day celebrations will take place at more than 1,000 banking centres across Canada and the bank invites all our clients to join the festivities. Eligible clients will also be automatically entered into a contest for a chance to win Aventura points to put towards their travel goals.

The CIBC Memento Project video of Crystal can be viewed across CIBC's social channels: LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Youtube.

