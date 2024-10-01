CIBC Aventura clients now have access to more travel options through new "CIBC by Expedia" CIBC Rewards Centre

Popular CIBC Aventura program now offers new travel options, greater choice, and the advantages of a global travel provider for points redemption

TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - CIBC today announced "CIBC by Expedia", an exciting new offering for clients, providing greater flexibility and more self-serve options for travel with global travel technology company, Expedia Group. CIBC by Expedia is now available to CIBC Aventura® Credit Card clients for all travel bookings, including redemption of Aventura Rewards points.

"The CIBC by Expedia platform is an exciting addition to the CIBC Rewards Centre, offering outstanding flexibility and choice for booking your unique travel experiences," said Diane Ferri, Senior Vice-President, Cards, CIBC. "By bringing together our Aventura program and Expedia's well-known travel technology platform, the possibilities are endless for making our clients' travel ambitions real."

With CIBC by Expedia, Aventura credit card clients will experience several new enhancements, including:

Access to Expedia Group's market-leading inventory: including 900,000+ hotels and vacation rentals, 500+ airlines, 100+ car rentals, and 200,000+ activities. The choice for Aventura cardholders has never been greater. Digital, self-service experience: clients can book and make changes 24/7 through a Virtual Assistant, experience faster site load times, and view/print itineraries and receipts online. New, easy-to-use features: clients can access detailed customer reviews, and new categories to reserve tickets for tours, attractions and experiences.

Clients can earn points on everyday purchases to be used towards trips, and can earn even more points when purchasing travel using CIBC by Expedia.

