TORONTO, May 21, 2025 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) – CIBC Asset Management (CAM) today announced the launch of the new CIBC Income Advantage Fund and CIBC U.S. Dollar Income Advantage Fund (the "CIBC Income Advantage Funds"). The CIBC Income Advantage Funds give clients the opportunity to invest in high quality Collateralized Loan Obligations (CLOs) — an income-generating asset class traditionally utilized by institutional investors.

These Funds open the door for income-seeking investors to tap into a professionally managed CLO credit strategy through a familiar mutual fund structure — providing enhanced yield potential, meaningful diversification and a floating rate structure designed to navigate fluctuating interest rates.

"The CIBC Income Advantage Funds reflect our commitment to innovation and access," notes Eric Belanger, President and Chief Executive Officer, CIBC Asset Management Inc. "These Funds bring the best of institutional investing to the clients our advisors serve every day and are designed for today's environment — when income is harder to find, interest rates are unpredictable, and portfolios need to do more."

The CIBC Income Advantage Funds are actively managed by a seasoned investment team with deep experience in structured credit. An ETF Series is also available for the CIBC Income Advantage Fund (ticker: CCLO) that closed its initial offering of units and trades today on CBOE Canada. More details on the ETF Series and CAM's complete ETF line-up can be found on CIBC'S ETF website.

The CIBC Income Advantage Funds, including the ETF Series for the CIBC Income Advantage Fund, are available for purchase today.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the simplified prospectus, Fund Facts or the ETF Facts documents before investing. To obtain a copy, call 1-888-888-FUND (3863). Alternatively, you may obtain a copy from your advisor. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 14 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/media-centre.html.

About CIBC Asset Management

CIBC Asset Management Inc. (CAM), the asset management subsidiary of CIBC, provides a range of high-quality investment management services and solutions to retail and institutional investors. CAM's offerings include: a comprehensive platform of mutual funds, strategic managed portfolio solutions, discretionary investment management services for high-net-worth individuals, and institutional portfolio management. CAM is one of Canada's largest asset management firms, with over with over $227 billion in assets under administration as of March 2025.

