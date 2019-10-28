CIBC Asset Management Introduces Suite of Fixed Income Pools

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) today announced the launch of three CIBC Fixed Income Pools designed to provide access to advanced bond strategies in one straightforward solution. Managed by CIBC Asset Management Inc. and leveraging leading portfolio managers from around the world, these actively managed pools aim to deliver client outcomes ranging from regular income to modest capital appreciation over time.

"Today's uncertain and low-yield environment creates challenges to ensure client portfolios have their fixed income exposure appropriately positioned for success. For some investors, managing volatility can be as important as generating returns," said David Scandiffio, President and CEO, CIBC Asset Management. "Thoughtfully constructed, the CIBC Fixed Income Pools recognize the needs of fixed income investors in a simple, competitively-priced, one-ticket solution."

Composed of a diverse mix of mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), CIBC Fixed Income Pools are designed to be a long-term core bond holding and feature built-in rebalancing and tactical asset allocation. Each Pool provides exposure to actively-managed investments in government and corporate bonds across the spectrum of investment grade and high yield, geography and currency.

To accommodate the risk and reward preferences of individual investors, there are three Pools available:

CIBC Conservative Fixed Income Pool: Seeks to generate regular income by emphasizing shorter-term, investment-grade Canadian bonds. Exposure to some global investment-grade, high-yield, emerging market debt and currencies are included to improve the pool's risk/reward profile.

CIBC Core Fixed Income Pool: Seeks regular income with the potential for modest long-term capital appreciation. The pool adds more exposure to high-yield, emerging market debt and currency to generate higher yields with moderate interest rate and credit risk exposures.

CIBC Core Plus Fixed Income Pool: Seeks to generate regular income and modest long-term capital appreciation. The Pool is designed to have the highest yield and total return potential of the three CIBC Fixed Income Pools with the highest exposure to high-yield, emerging market debt and currencies.

Investors can hold the CIBC Fixed income Pools in registered and non-registered accounts, with a $500 initial minimum investment. They are available to investors through full-service investment dealers.

Key benefits:

A single core solution consolidating your fixed income investments. A broad set of fixed income assets helps to lower volatility, and enhance income and return potential. Tactically adjusted based on market environment. Multi-asset fixed income exposure providing access to fixed income managers from around the world.

For more information on the Pools visit www.cibcassetmanagement.com to view the CIBC Simplified Prospectus for CIBC Fixed Income Pools.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the CIBC Fixed Income Pools simplified prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

About CIBC Asset Management

CIBC Asset Management, Inc. (CAM), the asset management subsidiary of CIBC, provides a range of high-quality investment management services and solutions to retail and institutional investors. CAM's offerings include: a comprehensive platform of mutual funds, strategic managed portfolio solutions, discretionary investment management services for high-net-worth individuals, and institutional portfolio management. CAM is one of Canada's largest asset management firms, with over $140 billion in assets under administration as of September 2019.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading Canadian-based global financial institution with 11 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Small Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/media-centre.html .or by following on LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/cibc), Twitter @CIBC, Facebook (www.facebook.com/CIBC) and Instagram @CIBCNow.

