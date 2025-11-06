TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) – CIBC Asset Management Inc. (CAM) today announced the launch of three new CIBC Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) – each fund is managed by CIBC's experienced portfolio management team.

TSX Ticker ETF Name Target Asset Mix Management Fee* CCON CIBC Conservative ETF Portfolio –

ETF Class 60% fixed income and

40% equity 0.15 % CBLN CIBC Balanced ETF Portfolio –

ETF Class 60% equity and 40%

fixed income 0.15 % CGRW CIBC Balanced Growth ETF

Portfolio – ETF Class 75% equity and 25%

fixed income 0.15 %

*The management fee is equal to the fee paid by the CIBC ETF to CIBC Asset Management Inc. and does not include applicable taxes or other fees and expenses of the CIBC ETF.

With the addition of the CIBC All-Equity ETF Portfolio (CEQY), which was launched on August 25, CAM offers four low-cost asset allocation portfolios designed to appeal to investors with varying risk tolerances. These portfolios primarily invest in a strategic mix of broad market index CIBC ETFs.

All portfolios are priced at a competitive 0.15% management fee, making them low-cost investment options with built-in strategic asset allocation and regular portfolio rebalancing.

"With the launch of these new ETFs, we are expanding our all-in-one solution suite to ensure investors can access our asset allocation strategies in the vehicle that best suits their needs," said Greg Gipson, Managing Director and Head, ETFs, CIBC Asset Management. "Whether clients prefer ETFs or mutual funds, our delivery-agnostic approach means they can build diversified portfolios aligned to their risk tolerance and investment goals, all with the convenience and flexibility of a single ticket."

The CIBC ETFs have closed their initial offerings of units and trade today on the Toronto Stock Exchange. More details on the new CIBC ETFs and CAM's complete ETF line-up can be found on CIBC's ETF website .

CIBC ETFs are managed by CIBC Asset Management Inc. ("CAM"), a subsidiary of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange traded funds (ETFs). Please read the CIBC ETFs prospectus and ETF Facts document before investing. To obtain a copy, call 1-888-888-3863, ask your advisor or visit CIBC.com/etfs. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. ® The CIBC logo and "CIBC Asset Management" are registered trademarks of CIBC, used under license.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 14 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/media-centre.html .

About CIBC Asset Management

CIBC Asset Management Inc. (CAM), the asset management subsidiary of CIBC, provides a range of high-quality investment management services and solutions to retail and institutional investors. CAM's offerings include: a comprehensive platform of mutual funds, strategic managed portfolio solutions, discretionary investment management services for high-net-worth individuals, and institutional portfolio management. CAM is one of Canada's largest asset management firms, with over $268 billion in assets under administration as of September 2025.

The views expressed in this material are the views of CIBC Asset Management Inc., as of November 6, 2025, unless otherwise indicated, and are subject to change at any time. CIBC Asset Management Inc. does not undertake any obligation or responsibility to update such opinions. This material is provided for general informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, it should not be relied upon in that regard or be considered predictive of any future market performance, nor does it constitute an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities referred to. Individual circumstances and current events are critical to sound investment planning; anyone wishing to act on this material should consult with their advisor.



CIBC ETFs are managed by CIBC Asset Management Inc. ("CAM"), a subsidiary of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange traded funds (ETFs). Please read the CIBC ETFs prospectus and ETF Facts document before investing. To obtain a copy, call 1-888-888-3863, ask your advisor or visit CIBC.com/etfs. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.



CIBC Securities Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) and is the principal distributor of the CIBC ETF Portfolios.



The material and/or its contents may not be reproduced without the express written consent of CIBC Asset Management Inc. Past performance may not be repeated and is not indicative of future results.



® The CIBC logo and "CIBC Asset Management" are registered trademarks of CIBC, used under license.

SOURCE CIBC

For further information: Stephanie Marcus, CIBC Communications & Public Affairs, 416-643-6358 or [email protected].