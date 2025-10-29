TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) today announced that it is lowering its Canadian prime lending rate by 25 basis points from 4.70 per cent to 4.45 per cent, effective Thursday, October 30, 2025.

