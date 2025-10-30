TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - CIBC is proud to announce that the Chair of its Board, Kate Stevenson, and an emerging leader, Meghan Hillstrom, have been named to the Women's Executive Network's (WXN) Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100 list for 2025, recognizing their leadership and impact across the Canadian business landscape.

Kate Stevenson, Chair of CIBC's Board of Directors, is recognized in the Board of Directors category. As a champion of strong governance practices and the first woman to chair CIBC's Board, she has strengthened shareholder engagement, promoted greater inclusion within the board, and led the Board through a seamless CEO succession process.

"Kate's leadership has set a new standard for governance and inclusion at CIBC. Her vision and commitment have had a lasting impact on our board and our organization," said Victor Dodig, President and CEO, CIBC

Meghan Hillstrom, Senior Director of Global Employee and Labour Relations, is recognized in the Emerging Leaders category. She has expanded CIBC's approach to employee relations by building a comprehensive global function and implementing a robust complaint management framework. Meghan's leadership has strengthened workplace accountability, fostered inclusion and fairness, and made her a trusted advisor on the bank's most sensitive matters.

"Meghan exemplifies the next generation of leadership at CIBC. Her dedication to building an inclusive workplace inspires colleagues across our bank and strengthens our purpose-led culture," said Sandy Sharman, Group Head, People, Culture and Brand, CIBC.

They join a distinguished group of CIBC leaders who have previously been recognized by WXN or are members of the WXN Hall of Fame, including Christina Kramer, Jaimie Lickers, the Hon. Lisa Raitt, Susan Rimmer and Sandy Sharman.

The WXN Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Awards celebrate outstanding women leaders across private, public, and not-for-profit sectors. Recipients are selected by WXN's Diversity Council of Canada across thirteen categories. A complete list of recipients is available on the Women's Executive Network website.

As a long-standing WXN Partner, CIBC remains committed to fostering an inclusive environment where women can thrive and lead at every level.

