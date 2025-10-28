TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - For the 10th year in a row, CIBC has achieved the highest rating in Investment Executive's 2025 Report Card on Banks, an annual survey of financial advisors in Canada's major banks.

The survey asks advisors to rate the performance of their organization on a scale of zero to 10 on a wide range of topics including compensation, technology, and bank culture.

This year, CIBC's average overall Investment Executive rating is 9.3 and achieved a Net Promoter Score of 98.0.

"Our consistent success on the Investment Executive Report Card on Banks recognizes that our Imperial Service advisors and colleagues are passionate and engaged, proud of our bank, and dedicated to helping make our clients' ambitions real," said Rory Mitz, Senior Vice-President, Imperial Service, CIBC. "We are incredibly proud of our Imperial Service team and their dedication to ensuring that we are bringing the best of our bank to our clients."

In 2025, the bank earned a top rating in 18 of 22 categories including:

Compensation structure (9.0)

Receptiveness to advisor feedback (9.4)

Financial planning support and technology (9.9)

Business development and marketing support (9.3)

Advisor education and development (9.7)

Products and support for high-net-worth-clients (9.8)

Strategic focus (9.7)

Leadership team (9.8)

To read the full report card, visit https://www.investmentexecutive.com/in-depth_/report-card-on-banks-2025-main-table/



Note: Investment Executive did not issue a Report Card on Banks in 2020.

