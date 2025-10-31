TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2025 /CNW/ - CIBC announced today it will be making a donation of $100,000 to the CIBC Caribbean ComTrust Foundation to support hurricane relief efforts in Jamaica and other Caribbean islands impacted by Hurricane Melissa.

"The devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa has seen unfortunate loss of life, near complete destruction of some communities and thousands of people across the region are in urgent need of assistance," said Mark St. Hill, Chief Executive Officer, CIBC Caribbean and Chair of the ComTrust Foundation. "We stand with our team members and affected communities in the Caribbean as they navigate these difficult circumstances, and join our clients in supporting immediate recovery efforts."

To further support those impacted by Hurricane Melissa, CIBC has launched the CIBC Foundation Hurricane Melissa Relief Fund for CIBC team members, clients and the public who would like to make a donation. Funds raised will be used to provide immediate relief, support recovery efforts, and resilience and preparedness activities for future events in the region.

In addition, CIBC and Simplii are offering preferred rates on Global Money Transfers for clients sending money to friends and family in Jamaica.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 14 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/ca/media-centre.

