A portion of CIBC's management fees to be donated to initiatives supporting climate transition

TORONTO, July 5, 2021 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) — Today, CIBC Asset Management Inc. (CAM) announced the launch of CIBC Sustainable Investment Solutions, providing access to actively managed strategies that seek to align with the investing values of socially responsible investors. A portion of CIBC's revenues from managing these environmental, social and governance (ESG) solutions will be donated to organizations supporting climate transition activities*.

"We have a strong history of responsible investing practices, including an established ESG framework for all portfolio decisions. These new solutions are a natural progression of our focus on innovative offerings that reflect the values of the clients and communities we serve," says David Scandiffio, President and CEO, CAM. "Through the associated impact donations we are pleased to support organizations focused on climate change, furthering the positive impact our clients seek."

The CIBC Sustainable Investment Solutions are designed to align investors' wealth with a values-based approach focused on responsible investing. The solutions also aim to have a lower carbon footprint and energy sector exposure than broad market indices, and employ positive sector screening for companies involved in the renewable energy space and green bonds. The products utilize CIBC Asset Management proprietary ESG analysis and portfolio construction methodology in conjunction with customized screening from Sustainalytics.

Offered as both mutual funds and all-in-one balanced solutions, these solutions are actively managed funds that integrate a socially responsible approach to investing while providing a range of income and long-term capital growth outcomes. CIBC Sustainable Investment Solutions are available to clients as of today, starting with a $500 investment. An ETF series of all six solutions will be launched in the coming weeks.

CIBC Sustainable Investment Solutions – maximum annual management fees %

Series A Series F ETF Series** CIBC Sustainable Canadian Core Plus Bond Fund 0.90 0.40 0.40 CIBC Sustainable Canadian Equity Fund 1.60 0.60 0.60 CIBC Sustainable Global Equity Fund 1.75 0.75 0.75 CIBC Sustainable Conservative Balanced Solution 1.65 0.65 0.65 CIBC Sustainable Balanced Solution 1.70 0.70 0.70 CIBC Sustainable Balanced Growth Solution 1.75 0.75 0.75

*5% of the management fees earned by the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ("CIBC"), after payment of trailer commissions, as applicable, on Series A, F and ETF series of the CIBC Sustainable Investment Solutions (the "Funds") will be donated annually to organizations supporting Climate Transition activities. Where monies are donated to a registered charity, CIBC may be entitled to a donation receipt issued by the charity. Any amounts donated are not, in any way, an additional expense to the Funds.

**To be available in the coming weeks.

For more, visit CIBC.com/sustainable

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 10 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Small Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at http://www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/media-centre.html.

About CIBC Asset Management (CAM)

CAM, the asset management subsidiary of CIBC, provides a range of high-quality investment management services and solutions to retail and institutional investors. CAM's offerings include: a comprehensive platform of mutual funds, strategic managed portfolio solutions, discretionary investment management services for high-net-worth individuals, and institutional portfolio management. CAM is one of Canada's largest asset management firms, with over $162 billion in assets under administration as of May 2021.

SOURCE CIBC

For further information: Nima Ranawana, Public Affairs, 647-456-4556 or [email protected]

Related Links

www.cibc.com

