TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) – CIBC Asset Management Inc.(CAMI), as manager of the CIBC 2025 Investment Grade Bond Fund and CIBC 2025 U.S. Investment Grade Bond Funds (the "Funds"), announced today the final net asset value (NAV) and net proceeds for CIBC 2025 Investment Grade Bond Fund – ETF Series (CBOE: CTBA) and CIBC 2025 U.S. Investment Grade Bond Fund - ETF Series (CBOE: CTUC.U).

As announced on August 13, 2025, CTBA and CTUC.U were delisted from CBOE at CAMI's request as of market close on November 26, 2025, and will be terminated as of the close of business today, November 28, 2025.

Effective today, the net proceeds for the ETF Series of each of the Funds will be distributed to the Fund's ETF Series unitholders on a pro-rata basis as detailed in the table below.

The termination proceeds will be paid out to CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. and will be received by investors based on individual brokerage processing times.

The final NAV per unit consists of the following:

CIBC ETF Ticker

symbols Income

per unit

($) Capital

per unit

($) Final

NAV per

unit ($) CIBC 2025 Investment Grade Bond Fund – ETF Series CTBA $0.0000 $20.6245 $20.6245 CIBC 2025 U.S. Investment Grade Bond Fund – ETF Series CTUC.U $0.0000 $21.0204 $21.0204

